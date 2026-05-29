Mumbai, Actor Rubina Dilaik, who is set to appear on television reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi 15", says motherhood has transformed her outlook on both life and work as she is keen to explore different opportunities. Rubina Dilaik says motherhood has made her fearless

Dilaik, who is a mother to twin daughters, said becoming a parent has not slowed down her career ambitions.

"It is expected of us to wear saris, sing songs, be dreamy, and play the damsel in distress. But when we get on to shows like 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', we not only surprise others but also ourselves. What people think we might not have, we secretly do," the actor told PTI in an interview.

Reflecting on how motherhood has influenced her personality, Dilaik said it has instilled a sense of fearlessness in her.

"If you ask me what has changed after becoming a mother, I would say fearlessness. The moment a woman becomes a mother, she embodies a divine power. That fearlessness reflects in the questions you ask, the way you interact, and your approach towards life and career," she added.

Dilaik is one among the contestants on the stunt-based reality show, which boast of star-studded line-up including Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Gaurav Khanna, Jasmin Bhasin, Vishal Aditya Singh, Avika Gor, Farrhana Bhatt, Avinash Mishra, Shagun Sharma, Ruhaanika Dhawan, Orry, and comedian Harsh Gujral.

Hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the show is currently being shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Calling her return to the show a new phase in her life, Dilaik described herself as "Rubina Dilaik 2.0".

"This new phase is rebuilding me. I told the contestants that motherhood has transformed me in a way they haven't experienced yet," she said.

Having previously participated in the 12th season of the show, Dilaik dismissed the idea that her past experience would give her an advantage.

"The show is about conquering fears. But I don't think you can ever fully conquer them because the scale of the stunts is so high that it always takes you by surprise," she said.

She added that motherhood has, in some ways, heightened her fears, especially when it comes to protecting her children.

"I've become a mother, and my fears have amplified for the sake of my daughters. How that fear works for or against me is something we'll discover through the show," she said.

Dilaik also spoke about the challenges of balancing work and motherhood, stressing the need for support from society and workplaces.

She revealed that it took her three months to give her nod for the reality show as the production team had to accommodate her responsibilities as a new mother.

"After becoming a mother, your life is divided between pursuing your dreams and building a future for your children. If you choose to work certain hours, that should be accepted. Women should not have to seek permission for that-we should be able to ask for that space authoritatively," she said.

"If society doesn't support us, it will hold us back and prevent us from setting examples. Women will then be forced to make safe choices and stay at home. To take risks, we need society and workplaces to support us," she added.

As for the roles she wants to do next, the actor expressed interest in exploring diverse roles, including hosting and playing negative characters.

"Hosting is one thing I've been keen on. I want to experiment with a negative role, I want to be the Raavan," Dilaik said.

"Khatron Ke Khiladi 15" is set to premiere on Colors TV next month.

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