Rubina Dilaik says people ask her ‘aap actor ho?’ after clicking pics with her: 'Is it a compliment or an insult?'

Television actor and Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik shared a post about how people click photos with her and later ask her “Aap actor ho (Are you an actor)?” Last year also, Rubina had penned a long note for her ‘pseudo fans’ who fat shame her on social media. Rubina and her husband Abhinav Shukla entered Bigg Boss 14 together, while Abhinav was eliminated from the show, Rubina won it. Also Read: Rubina Dilaik says previous relationship with actor left her ‘scarred’, it took her a year to come out of that phase

On Friday, Rubina wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Some first take pictures and later ask ‘Madam kaunse serial mein kaam kiya hai? (Madam in which serial did you act)?' and the best is ‘aap actor ho?(are you an actor)?' Well I often get confused if it is a compliment or an insult.”

Rubina Dialik's Instagram Stories about people asking her if she is an actor.

Rubina has always been vocal about her thoughts on social media. Last year, when the actor gained a few kgs and people started trolling her, she made a strong statement on Twitter, by calling out all her ‘pseudo fans.’ Taking to Twitter, Rubina shared a note which read: “Dear well wishers, I am observing that my weight gain is bothering you! You are relentlessly sending hate mails and messages, you don't see my worth if I don't hire a PR or if I don't tip paps for spotting... You are threatening to leave fandoms coz I am fat now, I don't wear good clothes and I am not working hard to get BIG projects.”

Dear Pseudo Fans :- pic.twitter.com/aJd2cP78DN — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 22, 2021

“Well, I am indeed disappointed that, FOR YOU, my physical appearance is far more important than my talent and my commitment to my work... But I have a good news for you all... It's my life and it has phases, and you too are a phase of my life! PS: I respect my fans, so don't call yourself my fan!” she added.”

Rubina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi movie Ardh, which also features Hiten Tejwani and actor Rajpal Yadav. The film, which marks the directorial debut of music composer-singer Palaash Muchhal, is scheduled to release later this year.

