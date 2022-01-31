Salman Khan asks Shehnaaz Gill to move on, says he's in contact with Sidharth Shukla's mom: 'Phone karta hoon'

Actor Salman Khan has revealed that he is in contact with late actor Sidharth Shukla's mother. During the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss 15, Salman interacted with Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill. He expressed his happiness at the progress Shehnaaz has made in her life. Shehnaaz was one of the guests on the show.

In Bigg Boss 15, Salman Khan told Shehnaaz Gill, "Mujhe pata hai tumhare liye bahut hi difficult raha hai yeh, sabke liye difficult raha hai. But, Sidharth ki maa ke liye aur tumhare liye sabse zyaada difficult raha hai. Meri baat hoti hai Sidharth ki maa se. Main phone karta hoon. Toh bas ab aage badho. Kaam karo aur life enjoy karo (I know it has been difficult for you. For everyone but more so for Sidharth Shukla's mother and you. I talk to Sidharth's mom. I call her. So, now just move on. Do your work and enjoy life)."

He also said, "Jis hisaab se main Shehnaaz ko dekh raha hoon iss waqt mujhe khushi ho rahi hai ki woh life mein aage badh rahi hai aur mujhe aisi feeling aa rahi hia ki aaj ke baad yeh bahut aage jayegi. Bus ab life mein aage badho, puri zindagi tumhare paas hai abhi. Just need to move on, move on. (I am happy to see Shehnaaz move on in life. I have a feeling that she will go ahead in life. Now, all you need to do is move on, your whole life lies ahead of you)."

Salman and Shehnaaz also shared fun moments. Speaking about Salman's ex-girlfriend, actor Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz said, "Main Punjab ki Katrina Kaif se India ki Shehnaaz Gill ho gayi hu kyunki ab India ki Katrina Kaif toh Punjab ki Katrina ban chuki hai (I've become India's Shehnaaz Gill from 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif as India's Katrina Kaif has become Punjab's Katrina)."

Also Read | Salman Khan, Shehnaaz Gill break down as they meet on Bigg Boss 15 finale, he gives her a tight hug. Watch

Salman also made a veiled reference about Katrina's wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal and said, "Aur kushal mangal sabb achha hai, sab khush hai (The couple are happy)." Shehnaaz replied, "Sir aap khush raho bass. Sorry, main zyada toh nahi bol rahi (You please be happy. Sorry, am I saying too much)." Katrina got married to actor Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony at the luxurious Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON