Salman Khan faces flak for being ‘biased’ towards Amaal Mallik, bashing Abhishek in Bigg Boss 19: ‘Change the host’

Every week, both the audience and the housemates eagerly wait for Salman Khan to address what was right and wrong in the Bigg Boss 19 house. However, this Weekend Ka Vaar appears to have disappointed viewers so much that many are now demanding a change of host. Salman Khan faces flak for being 'biased' towards Amaal Mallik in Bigg Boss 19.

What happened in Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar

This week, the biggest issue Salman was expected to address was the fight between Amaal Mallik and Abhishek Bajaj. The argument began after Amaal commented that Ashnoor “barks like a dog,” which angered her friend Abhishek, who then gave a sharp response. Matters escalated when Amaal moved closer to Abhishek and touched his forehead against Abhishek’s, leading the latter to react aggressively and push him back with full force. The other housemates had to intervene to prevent the fight from getting worse.

While viewers expected Salman to reprimand both Amaal for provoking Abhishek and Abhishek for his aggression during Weekend Ka Vaar, nothing of the sort happened. Instead, Salman appeared to give Amaal a clean chit and accused Abhishek of being the one to get physical first. He also criticised Ashnoor for “ordering” Bigg Boss to show her the footage and went on to call her “arrogant.” Furthermore, he scolded Abhishek for calling Shehbaz Paltu and for using Shehbaz’s feedback against Amaal during the fight.

Internet criticises Salman Khan

All of this not only disappointed viewers but also left them speculating that Bigg Boss is biased towards Amaal. Social media has been buzzing with demands to “change the host.” One Reddit user shared a clip of Salman reprimanding Abhishek, while many others criticised the host for “lying” and being partial towards Amaal.

One comment read, “The worst episode ever… whitewashing Amaal and even supporting that stupid Tanya. Nehal is absolutely right about Tanya. Also, I thought Ashnoor was arrogant this week, but Amaal being supported like this is just so unfair! HORRIBLE!!”

Another user wrote, “Clearly Amaal came forward and pushed into Bajaj. Bajaj just turned and asked him to repeat what he said — Amaal charged.” A third comment read, “Salman ke retirement ka time aa gaya hai! (It’s time for Salman to retire)." Others added, “This is gaslighting pro max,” and “Just change the host. Gauahar Khan should replace him.” Another viewer commented, “Salman Khan and the makers are very biased.” One more wrote, “Haven’t seen Salman and the Bigg Boss makers favouring someone this much before. This is beyond it — just hand Amaal the trophy already!”

About Bigg Boss 19

The show kicked off in August this year with 16 contestants under the theme Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar, which means Bigg Boss wouldn’t interfere in the housemates’ decision-making. The house is currently divided into two groups, and this week Amaal Mallik, Neelam, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, and Zeishan Quadri are nominated for eviction.

In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman will announce which contestant’s journey will come to an end and also introduce a new wildcard entrant.