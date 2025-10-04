Armaan Malik says Bigg Boss 19 deliberately shows Amaal Mallik in a bad light: ‘This show, its toxicity is exhausting’

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who is currently a contestant on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 19, recently made headlines after an ugly spat with fellow contestant Abhishek Bajaj. The fight quickly became the talk of the town, but Amaal’s brother and singer Armaan Malik has now come to his defence, accusing the makers of misrepresenting him through edited promos. Armaan Malik calls out Bigg Boss 19 makers for showing Amaal Mallik in bad light in edited promos.

Armaan Malik calls out Bigg Boss makers

On Friday, Armaan took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise the show’s team for portraying Amaal negatively in the promos. He wrote, “The way they edit promos to make Amaal look like he’s wrong and then hide how others are provoking and misbehaving, is actually insane. This show and its toxicity are exhausting. Never liked it, never will. Just praying my brother stays healthy and sane through all this.” However, the singer later deleted the tweet.

When one of Amaal’s fans expressed support and urged Armaan not to dwell on the negativity surrounding his brother, Armaan replied, “I am not used to this kinda negativity. Not my cup of tea. I just want my brother to be happy and healthy. Nothing else matters.”

About Amaal and Abhishek’s Bigg Boss clash

Tensions rose inside the Bigg Boss house when Amaal remarked that Abhishek always gets defensive whenever someone comments on Ashnoor Kaur. Taking offence, Abhishek retaliated verbally, leading to a heated argument.

Things escalated when Amaal moved closer and pressed his forehead against Abhishek’s. In response, Abhishek pushed him back with his head, without using his hands. Contestants Baseer Ali and Shehbaz Badesha quickly intervened, preventing the fight from getting out of control. While many Bigg Boss fans have sided with Abhishek, the latest Weekend Ka Vaar promos suggest that Salman Khan will reprimand him for his aggressive behaviour during the confrontation.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 began with 16 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Ashnoor Kaur, Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Zeishan Quadri, Kunickaa Sadanand, and Tanya Mittal, among others. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show currently features 14 contestants following the eviction of Awez Darbar, Natasha, and Nagma Mirajkar. Shehbaz Badesha has entered the house as a wildcard contestant.