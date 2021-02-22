Salman Khan reveals details about Bigg Boss 15: 'Everyone can audition and you get to vote'

Actor and show host Salman Khan revealed details of the next season of the show as he hosted the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14 on Sunday evening. Salman revealed that everyone can audition for Bigg Boss 15.

Salman said, "A few months later, VOOT SELECT will allow everyone to audition for the next season, Bigg Boss 15. And, the best part is that you get to vote for the participants. More details will be revealed later."

Salman also closed the grand finale episode saying, "We will meet soon in six-seven months, with the next season."

The concept of general public participating in the reality show was first introduced on Bigg Boss in its 10th season in 2016. The winner of the season was Manveer Gujjar. The contestants were not completely new to showbiz or cameras. Most of them were participants of reality shows and regional shows. They were, nonetheless, less-known on the national level.

In season 11, the makers had a combination of "commoners" and celebrities as contestants.

On the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, Salman announced Rubina Dilaik as the winner for season 14 and Rahul Vaidya emerged as the first runner up. Rakhi Sawant was seen wiping her eyes as Rahul and Rubina stepped out of the Bigg Boss house, just moments before the winner was announced.

Earlier on the episode, Rakhi had opted to grab the ₹14 lakh bag offered to the housemates, and quit the race for the winner's trophy. Nikki Tamboli made it to the top three and Aly Goni was first one to be voted out on Sunday's episode.