Salman Khan says everyone will be evicted from Bigg Boss 15 this week except top 5, contestants are shocked. Watch

A new promo for Bigg Boss 15 teased a ‘huge storm’ about to enter the contestants’ lives. Host Salman Khan revealed that by the end of the weekend, the top five will be decided and the rest will be evicted.

Currently, the Bigg Boss 15 house has 11 contestants-- Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian and Simba Nagpal.

In the teaser, Neha read out a scroll which said, “Iss show ka sabse bada toofaan badi tezi se aapki taraf badh raha hai aur woh jald hi iss ghar tak pohochne wala hai. Isse aapki zindagi mein bhari tod-fod hone ki sambhavna hai (The biggest storm of this show is coming towards you with great speed. It can cause severe destruction in your life).”

The video then showed Salman dropping a bombshell on the contestants and revealing that the top five contestants will be decided in the next 24 hours. “Baaki saare ghar se bahar (The rest will all be evicted),” he added, leaving them in shock.

Reports suggest that Bigg Boss 15 will follow the format of Bigg Boss 14, which saw a mid-season finale for the first time in Bigg Boss history. It is being said that like last year, a bunch of ‘challengers’ will enter the show this season as well. Names such as Shivin Narang, Pavitra Punia and Sambhavna Seth were floating around but all three have denied the reports.

Pavitra, who used to be in a relationship with Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik several years ago, took to Instagram Stories to clarify, “I have done my part in BB 14 and I don’t want to be associated with anyone. So kindly don’t spread this bundle (paper roll emoji) of not true news (newspaper emoji). Wishing the contestants all the very best.”