Sambhavna Seth says her father was 'medically murdered', to take action against hospital

Actor Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father earlier this month, on Saturday cited medical negligence as the reason behind his death. Taking to Instagram she posted a pre-recorded video from the hospital on the day her father died.

She also wrote a note informing that her lawyers 'are in process of initiating the legal battle' by sending notice to the hospital. In the video she is heard saying that the nurses misbehaved with her and called her father's oxygen saturation level of 55 as 'very good'.

The caption read, "They Killed my Father As they say the world cannot be just black or white. Similarly every doctor cannot be equivalent to God. There are few evils too who are killing our loved ones wearing white coats. Within 2 hours after recording this video my father passed away or I should rather say he was medically murdered. Losing my father was the biggest fear of my life which i have faced. Now i am fearlessly going to fight for the truth as taught by my father whole life. I may or may not defeat these big sharks in this fight but definitely gonna pull them out of this godly water and show there real faces. I was just waiting to complete all the rituals for my father."

"Now i need your support in this fight because I know everyone of you who has been to hospitals in these tough times have faced the similar medical negligence but couldnt fight for it due to various reason but now we all can fight together by sharing this video with hashtags #justice4sambhavna #medicalmurder My lawyers Adv @rohitarora1914 and @adv.koshima Senior Associates @lexlaureate , a renowned Delhi Law Firm, are in process of initiating the legal battle by sending the Jaipur Golden Hospital a Legal Notice @jayant.priya," her post ended.

Reacting to her post, her fans extended their support. One wrote, "We are with you sambhavna ... justice should delevired." Another said, "Hell what is this happening..m deeply saddened by the fact how people are suffering so badly..my condolences with you... This kind of negligence is intolerable." A third commented, "This is really sad,, we understand that the healthcare frontliners are extremely exhausted but that should not stop them from being sympathetic."

Last week, she had shared a cryptic post on Instagram saying, "My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him." Her father died on May 8. Her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a statement on social media, "Today at 5:37 pm, Sambhavna lost her father due to Covid-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers."

Days before her father died, she had put up a request on social media as she was searching for a hospital bed for him. Later, she had claimed that she managed to get a hospital bed only through social media.