Sambhavna Seth says her father 'could have been saved, not just Covid-19 that killed him'

  • Sambhavna Seth has shared a cryptic post claiming that her father could have been saved. Just days ahead of his death, she was desperately looking for a hospital bed in Delhi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Actor Sambhavna Seth, who lost her father recently, has now said that her father could have been saved. She added that it was "not just covid that killed him" but did not specify anything else. However, just days ahead of his death, she was desperately looking for a hospital bed for her father in Delhi.

Sambhavna has now shared a cryptic post. She shared a picture with her late father from her wedding and wrote on Instagram, "My father could have been saved. It was not just covid which killed him." Rakhi Sawant posted sad face emojis in the comment box while Sushant Divgikar, Ram Kamal Mukherjee, Jasleen Matharu and Nisha Rawal, among many others, dropped heart emojis on the post.

Sambhavna's father died on May 8, and her husband Avinash Dwivedi shared a statement on social media. "Today at 5:37 pm, Sambhavna lost her father due to Covid-19 followed by cardiac arrest. Please keep him in your prayers," he wrote and shared on Sambhavna's social media accounts.

Days before her father died, Sambhavna had put up a request on social media as she searched for a hospital bed for him. "Can anybody help to get a bed in Jaipur Golden Hospital, Pitampura, Delhi as its closest to my house. My father is covid positive and he needs a bed urgently. He is waiting outside the hospital with my brother,” she tweeted on April 30.


Sambhavna later claimed that it was only through social media that she managed to get a hospital bed for her father. After she got help, she also decided to offer a helping hand. She had tweeted on May 1, "Providing covid related help to people whether its oxygen, food and medicines in these tough times gave us immense satisfaction. Will try to reach out and help as many people as we can #COVID19 #covid_19 #india #mumbai #delhi #tough #times #grateful #gratitude."


Talking about her struggles to get medical help for her father, Sambhavna had told a leading daily, "It was a difficult time for me and my family. My father is old and has multiple health issues, my mother has a history of strokes, so when I got to know that they have Covid symptoms, I panicked, and I didn’t know what to do. Covid test karwane ke liye slots nahi mil rahe thay (we could not find slots to get the Covid -19 test done). The first few days were strenuous for all of us."

