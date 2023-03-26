Sayani Gupta shares stunning throwback pics from Maanvi Gagroo's mehendi: 'Felt like my sister’s wedding'

A month after actor Maanvi Gagroo tied the knot with standup comedian Kumar Varun, her Four More Shots Please! co-star Sayani Gupta has shared many candid pictures from her mehendi ceremony. Maanvi and Kumar Varun had a registered wedding last month and they celebrated it with a reception and a lunch-party. Also read: Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Patralekhaa, Zakir Khan party with Maanvi Gagroo, Kumar Varun at wedding bash. See pics Sayani Gupta has posted throwback pics from Maanvi Gagroo's mehendi.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram on Sunday, Sayani wrote, “Maan’s ki Mehendi! This evening was special! Felt like my sister’s wedding.. was surreal and quite emotional! Fun was had! And the gang was mad! @maanvigagroo @randomvarun love you both so much! Thank you for the photos Maans.”

The first picture shows Maanvi making a goofy expression as Sayani kisses on her cheek. Maanvi wore a printed yellow and green top and skirt for her mehendi ceremony. Sayani attended the ceremony in a white saree with a golden border paired with pearl and gold jewellery. There are more pictures of them enjoy during the mehendi function including a group picture of them with many other guests.

For the reception, Maanvi chose a hot pink skirt and top paired with heavy jewellery. Kumar Varun joined her in a black suit. Maanvi and Sayani's other Four More Shots Please co-star Bani also attended the wedding reception. Actors Rasika Dugal, Patralekhaa and comedian Zakir Khan were also present.

Maanvi announced the wedding on February 23 with a couple of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23-02-2023, we made it official, in every way. You've loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together.Happy #2323 #KGotVi."

Maanvi has featured in web shows like Four More Shots Please, Tripling and Pitchers. She also worked in films like Ujda Chaman and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Sayani is known for her films like Parched, Article 15 and Pagglait and the web series Four More Shots Please!.

