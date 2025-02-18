Sayli Salunkhe recalls being confused before agreeing to play Mata Anjana in Veer Hanuman: ‘My parents said just do it’

Actor Sayli Salunkhe, best known for her roles in Hindi television shows like Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si and Spy Bahu, is all set to feature in the upcoming mythological show Veer Hanuman. The actor will play the role of Lord Hanuman's mother, Mata Anjana, in the show, which is set to air on Sony SAB. (Also Read: Arav Chowdharry talks about gaining 10 kg muscle mass in 3 months to play Kesari in Veer Hanuman, getting injured on set Sayli Salunkhe's look as Anjana in Veer Hanuman.

In an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times, Sayli Salunkhe talked about how she was initially confused when offered the role. However, it was her parents who convinced her to take it up. She also shared her preparations for the role and revealed how it will still be relevant for Gen Z audiences.

Sayli's outfit

The recent promo of the show featured Sayli dressed in a royal outfit. The costumes and jewellery for Sayli's character are inspired by the elegance of ancient temples and Ajanta-Ellora art. The headgear for the Apsara look is made of Shola (shreds of wood) and was created by 10 artists from Kumartuli. The actor revealed that each Apsara look required 12 pieces of headgear, with a total of 100 headpieces made for the show.

Sayli recalls being confused

Sayli revealed that she was unsure whether to take up a mythological show. However, her parents convinced her to do so. She said, "At first, I was very confused as this is the first time I was going to do a mythological show, and I was in my comfort zone. So I wondered, ‘Am I even ready for a mythological show? With so many costumes and everything?’ My family said, ‘Sayli, this is the year of Hanuman ji, and maybe this character came to you on its own.’ I wasn’t supposed to audition for this character—I went for something else—but the makers said, ‘Sayli, we want you.’ So my parents said, ‘The opportunity came to you on its own, so close your eyes and just do it.’”

Talking about her preparation for the role, Sayli said, "This is a mythological show. I was confused that I might portray something wrong. But for the current audience, it’s very important to relate to the present times. When I asked the makers what preparation I should do, they said, ‘Sayli, don’t do anything, just get some knowledge about the character, but don’t follow someone. Be yourself.’ They asked me to put my own characteristics into the role so that it can resonate with today’s time."

When asked if she felt any pressure, as one mistake in a mythological show might attract criticism on social media, Sayli said, "I didn’t feel any sort of pressure. Even I am Gen Z, and I think we are more inclined towards mythological shows to learn about the stories. I myself am very curious. We are just showing the story in a modern way while keeping the respect intact."

Veer Hanuman will tell the story of Bal Hanuman. Featuring an ensemble cast including Aan Tiwari, Sayli Salunkhe, and Mahir Pandhi in key roles, the show is scheduled to air on Sony SAB from March 11 at 7:30 pm.