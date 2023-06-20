Scott Disick sends mixed blessings! Congratulates Kourtney Kardashian on pregnancy, fears losing time with kids

Love, happiness, and a touch of insecurity – that's the cocktail of emotions swirling around Scott Disick as he congratulates his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker on their pregnancy news. While the Flip It Like Disick star genuinely wishes them the best, he can't help but feel apprehensive about his own relationship with his children after the new arrival.

Scott Disick congratulated his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker on their pregnancy news.(Instagram)

According to a source speaking to Life & Style, Scott understands that it may seem selfish to think about himself in this moment, but his insecurities regarding his kids are difficult to ignore. "He did text Kourtney to congratulate her, so he does want her to be happy," the source revealed. "It's just bittersweet for Scott because he feels like he's losing a hold on his kids because of Kourtney's new family."

Despite these mixed feelings, Scott wasn't upset upon learning about Kourtney's pregnancy. In fact, he is genuinely happy for her. However, the Talentless founder fears that his three kids will shift their focus even more towards the new baby and their stepdad, Travis. "He knows it's selfish, but he can't help it," the source added.

Another insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Scott reached out to Kourtney and Travis to convey his well wishes. "Scott knows this is what Kourtney has wanted for a long time, and as bittersweet as it was, he reached out to congratulate her and Travis," the insider shared.

Despite his lingering hopes of rekindling their romance, Scott understands that the possibility is not realistic. Ultimately, he only wants Kourtney to be happy. "Scott has come a long way from where he was when Kourtney and Travis first started dating," the source added. “Most people know it was a tough realization for him to accept, and it took quite a while to get there.”

(Source: US Weekly)