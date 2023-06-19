Scott Disick shares heartwarming photos of kids on Father's Day as his ex Kourtney breaks baby news taking center stage

Scott Disick, the charismatic reality TV star, took to social media to share a heartwarming post on Father's Day, shortly after his former partner, Kourtney Kardashian, announced her pregnancy with husband Travis Barker. The Instagram post featured delightful pictures of his children, whom he shares with Kourtney, capturing the essence of their loving bond. cott Disick, the charismatic reality TV star, took to social media to share a heartwarming post on Father's Day,(Instagram)

In the midst of the excitement surrounding Kourtney's pregnancy revelation during Travis Barker's concert, Scott expressed his joy and pride as a father by posting an endearing photo of his 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, on his Instagram stories. Alongside the snapshot, he captioned, "My girl," exuding his affection for their precious bond.

Scott Disick's Instagram story with a photo of his 10-year-old daughter, Penelope.

Continuing his Father's Day tribute, Scott shared another captivating photo, this time featuring his son Reign. Accompanying the image, he simply added a heart emoji, symbolizing the deep love he feels for his children.

Scott shared another picture featuring his son Reign.

In his main Instagram post, Scott expressed his gratitude for the special day, captioning it as a "Very greatfull day," misspelling the word 'grateful' but conveying his heartfelt appreciation for the joys of fatherhood.

Svott Disick's Instagram post.

Scott and Kourtney, who share the parenting responsibilities of their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, have had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship for a decade before officially parting ways in 2015. The couple first crossed paths in 2006 at the residence of "Girls Gone Wild" magnate Joe Francis, where their love story began.

As news of Kourtney's pregnancy with Travis Barker spreads, Scott's social media post serves as a testament to his enduring bond with his children, reflecting the joy he finds in being a devoted father. While their romantic relationship may have evolved, Scott's love and commitment to his kids remain unwavering.

