Shark Tank: Anupam Mittal tells pitcher he looks like Jalal Agha, he says 'haan mera mamu hai'. Watch

Anupam Mittal, Shark Tank India season 2 judge reacted after he found a lookalike of actor Jalal Agha on the show. The pitcher of the company Amore Gelato & Sorbetto nodded at the shark's words. This left other judges of Shark Tank in surprise and shock. The pitcher narrated his story, and told that Jalal is his ‘mamu' in the promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Friday. ( Also read: Shark Tank: Peyush Bansal offers blank cheque to pitcher for his safe disposal of sanitary pads idea, Aman Gupta reacts)

Sony Entertainment Television shared the promo of Anupam Mittal with the pitcher with caption, “Is Pitcher Ke Naak Ko Dekhke Shark Aman Ko Aayi Kisi Ki Yaad (Anupam found resemblance of this pitcher's nose with someone).”

The promo opened with Anupam saying to the pitcher, “Sir you are Jalal Agha! Aapko kissi ne kaha hai ki aap Jalal Agha ki tarah dikhte hai (Did anyone told you, that you look similar to Jalal Agha)?” Immediately, the pitcher said, “Haan, haan (Yes, Yes).” He continued and said, “Haan mere mamu hai (Yes, he is my uncle).” This left Anupam in surprised and asked, “Aapke mamu hai Jalal Agha sahab (Really? Is he your uncle)?”

Jalal Agha in Sholay.

Then, Pitcher said, “Haan, meri ama ka bhai (He is brother of my mother).” Anupam could not believe, and asked, “Sach mai (Really)?” He said, “Haan (Yes).” Shark Tank judges, Vineeta Singh and Namita Thapar laughed and smiled. The pitcher said to Anupam, “Naak nhi dekh sakte (Cannot you see my nose)?” as he touched his nose. Anupam said, “Dekh toh raha hai, isliye pocha mere bhai (Yes, I can see that, and that's why I asked you, my brother).” In the end, the owner of Amore Gelato & Sorbetto told his story, “Mera amma Mumbai mai rehta tha, aur mera baap Hyderabad se aur mai paida hua America mai, aur mai bachpan se chaubees saal wahi rehta tha (My mom used to live in Mumbai, and my father lived in Hyderabad, and I was born in America and lived there for 24 years).”

Jalal Agha was the son of the popular comedian-actor Agha. Agha was an actor by profession, who starred in several films such as Sholay, Gaman, Goonj, Saat Hindustani among others.

Anupam Mittal is the judge and founder-CEO of Shaadi.com. He is also the founder of People Group, Mauj and Makaan.com. Shark Tank India airs on Sony Entertainment Television at 10 pm from Monday to Friday. It is business reality show, where budding entrepreneurs present their innovative business ideas to the ‘sharks’, who were all successful entrepreneurs.

