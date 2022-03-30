Shark Tank's Aman Gupta shares why he wore the same 'boAt' T-shirt: 'Everyone starts with nothing, so did I'

Aman Gupta, one of the sharks of TV show Shark Tank (India), has talked about wearing his company's T-shirt to malls and airports for branding purposes. The co-founder and CMO of boAt had recently said that wearing the same clothes in several episodes of the show was his biggest regret. (Also read: Aman Gupta says he regrets wearing same clothes for days on Shark Tank: ‘If I see that carrot suit anywhere, I run away’)

Aman took to LinkedIn to announce the beginning of his journey as a LinkedIn Influencer. The post opened with him talking about how he used to wear the T-shirt with his company's logo to almost anywhere as he had no budget to advertise the brand in his initial days as an entrepreneur.

He wrote on LinkedIn, “People who know me, know how many times I've worn this same boAt t-shirt across the years. Firstly, much like Steve Jobs' strategy - it helps save time. But more importantly, I used to wear it for branding: put a larger than life logo of boAt and wore it to malls/airports etc. It had the best ROI ever, given that I had no budgets to actually advertise the brand initially.”

Further sharing about his journey, he wrote, “Everyone starts with nothing, so did I. It is important to have an eye for frugality - easily accessible resources with great ROI (return of investment). I recommend young entrepreneurs to never shy away from using resources like social media platforms well, like I used Linkedin; from finding investors to marketing the brand to corporate hiring for boAt Lifestyle. Today,I start my journey as a #LinkedInInfluencer, let's #CreateOnLinkedIn."

Aman, as well as other sharks, have often complained about wearing the same clothes in several episodes. During a recent chat with Tanmay Bhat for his web show, Aman was asked if it was weird wearing the same clothes for a long duration. He replied, "We used to wear same clothes for few days. And it was for a reason that they could edit and mix any of these shoots."

However, when another shark Namita Thapar interrupted him, asking him to “not be nice”, Aman said, “This used to be biggest regret and biggest thing. We used to always go to the creative director and say, ‘boss, humare kapde badal do, humse paise lelo but humare kapde badal do. Hum khud bore ho gaye hain ye pahan pahan ke (Boss, please change our clothes, take our money but please change them. We are bored of wearing these).’”

