Aman Gupta says he regrets wearing same clothes for days on Shark Tank: ‘If I see that carrot suit anywhere, I run away’

Recall Aman Gupta from Shark Tank India and pictures of him in a carrot-tone suit will come to the mind. The co-founder and CMO of boAt confesses that he was so bored of wearing the same clothes for days that he offered the producers to take some money but at least let them wear different clothes for different episodes.

Not just Aman Gupta, his other co-sharks like Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover were also seen in same clothes over several episodes.

During a recent chat with Tanmay Bhat for his web show, Aman Gupta was asked if it was weird wearing the same clothes for a long duration. He said, "We used to wear same clothes for few days. And it was for a reason that they could edit and mix any of these shoots. I saw a pitch yesterday which was shot on the first day."

Another shark Namita interrupted the conversation and asked Aman to “not be nice”. Aman further added, “This used to be biggest regret and biggest thing. We used to always go to the creative director and say, ‘boss, humare kapde badal do, humse paise lelo but humare kapde badal do. Hum khud bore ho gaye hain ye pahan pahan ke (Boss, please change our clothes, take our money but please change them. We are bored of wearing these).’”

“If I see that carrot suit or carrot colour anywhere, I run away,” he added.

Aman Gupta became popular on the show for one of his lines, “Hum bhi bana lenge (We will also make it)" or telling selected pitchers, “Haan main de dunga, tu tension mat le (Yes I will give you an investment, don't take tension).”

Last month, football club Manchester City had also shared one of his memes by replacing his face with that of MC player João Cancelo. It was shared with Aman's popular line, “Haan main de dunga, tu tension mat le."

