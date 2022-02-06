Shark Tank India: Manchester City shares Aman Gupta's meme, surprised fans ask if their Instagram admin is Indian

Shark Tank India has been a hit at home and it seems, even football club Manchester City is among its fans. The official Instagram handle of MC shared a meme on one of the sharks, Aman Gupta, and fans of the club cannot keep calm since.

A picture of MC player João Cancelo was superimposed on a screenshot of Aman Gupta from the show, along with one of his popular lines. Aman is the co-founder and CMO of boAt and was often seen saying, “Haan main de dunga, tu tension mat le (Yes, I will give, don't take tension).”

Joao Cancelo's photoshopped picture was shared by football club with the caption, “When João is asked about his next @mancity assist #SharkTankIndia” along with a wink emoji.

A fan reacted to the meme, coming up with a new name, “Ashneer Joao Grover.” Another said, “Tu banda muje sahi laga (You look like a nice guy to me)." One more wrote, "Hum to followers bada denge tu tension Mt le admin (We'll increase your followers, don't worry about it)."

Many asked if the MC “admin is Indian” whereas one more fan, who is well versed with the popular lines said by sharks on the show, wrote, “Mujhe tum par bharosa hai (I believe you).”

Recently, even a government portal had shared an Aman Gupta meme to promote awareness amid coronavirus pandemic. The portal mygovindia shared Aman Gupta's picture with his line "Mat socho mana kar do (don't think, just say no)" along with the caption, “When someone asks you to go for a trip with them during Covid pandemic."

The first season of Shark Tank India had its finale on Friday. The show allowed budding entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of business tycoons, who offer their investment and guidance in exchange for equity. The lines said by the 'sharks' turned into memes as the show rose in popularity.

