Shark Tank's Aman Gupta says he wants more outfits next season: 'People say spend money and buy some clothes'

Popular reality TV show Shark Tank India is in its finale week now, and to mark the occasion, six of the seven 'sharks' of the show came together for a virtual chat on Tuesday on the show's official Instagram handle.

During the chat, the show's host Rannvijay Singha shared questions from the media for the sharks. When he asked shark Aman Gupta (co-founder and chief marketing officer at boAt) something he would want to change in the show's format, Aman replied, "Maybe the clothes!" The entrepreneur added with a laugh, "People say itne paise show me laga rahe ho, thode paise laga ke kapde hi khareed lo (People say you have spent so much money on the show, spend a little more and buy some clothes)."

The remark was in response to a running joke about the show, where several fans have wondered why the sharks wear the same set of clothes for all five episodes in a week. People in the know have speculated that this could be because all episodes telecast in a week are shot in a single sitting or a single day. But by not providing the sharks with a change of costumes, it gives the impression that they are repeating their outfits.

After this funny jibe at the show, Aman added another thing he would want to be changed. "But seriously, (I'd want) more educated pitchers," he said, talking about some entrepreneurs who over-estimate their business. He then referred to fellow shark BharatPe co-founder and managing director Ashneer Grover's famous temper and added, "If they come better prepared, it would be better. Otherwise, they do oot-patang (weird shenanigans), Ashneer bhai won't spare them."

Also read: Shark Tank’s Ghazal shares funny story of why Aman got into trouble with police

Shark Tank India features budding entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to a panel of ‘sharks’ and seeking their investment. Sometimes, if multiple ‘sharks’ are interested in a business, it sparks a bidding war between them. The show features six other sharks apart from Aman and airs on Sony Entertainment Television Monday to Friday at 9 pm. The show is slated to end its first season this week.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail