Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta recreates Shah Rukh Khan's iconic entrance from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

If you are familiar with Shark Tank India then you will know of one of the Sharks named Aman Gupta. He is the co-founder and marketing director of boAt and has now become a household name. On his Instagram page, Aman Gupta can often be found sharing several fun posts and videos that are not only relatable but also make his followers laugh out loud.

This recent Instagram Reels video that he posted, for example, has something to do with the King of Bollywood - Shah Rukh Khan, and his iconic entrance in the superhit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. For those of you who are not not as familiar with Bollywood, there is an iconic entry scene by Shah Rukh Khan in this movie where he gets off a helicopter and walks towards his mother.

This video that has been posted by Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta, one can see how he copies this scene in a very fun way. “Another Bollywood moment for me,” reads the caption that this video was shared on Instagram by Aman Gupta with. There is a chance that viewers might enjoy this video thoroughly.

Watch the video right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram three hours ago and since then, has garnered several comments from people who couldn't stop complimenting Aman Gupta on how well he recreated this scene from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. It has also received more than 3.3 lakh views so far.

An Instagram user wrote, “Big fun bro” “Banda yeh bindaas hai,” [He’s a cool guy] reads another comment. A third comment reads, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham part 2 ka hero mil gaya!” [Found the lead actor for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham part 2]

What are your thoughts on this video where Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta recreates an iconic scene by Shah Rukh Khan?