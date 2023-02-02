Shark Tank: Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal shocked as pitcher Shreyaan reveals age, how he earned 9000 when he was only 8

The sharks of Shark Tank were recently in a shock as they came across a pitcher who had just turned 18. Shreyaan Daga, owner of a skill development company, not only left them impressed with his entrepreneurial journey but also got a standing ovation from Aman Gupta. Also read: Shark Tank: Peyush Bansal offers blank cheque to pitcher for his safe disposal of sanitary pads idea, Aman Gupta reacts

Sony shared the promo with the caption, “Is Entrepreneur Ki Journey Aur Age Sunke Sharks Bol Pade 'Oh My God' (you will also be surprised on knowing this entrepreneur's journey and age).” It opens with Peyush Bansal asking Shreyaan his age. But Shreyaan choses to share his entrepreneurial journey first. Talking about how he started earning at the age of 8, he says, “That is when I started selling my paintings. Pahli baar paisa kamaya (earned money for the first time), 9000 rupees. Then I did internship in the stock market in the 7th grade. Research kiya. 9th grade main maine school me loans dena shuru kia at 45-50 percent interest (started giving loans in school).”

As he went on and on despite a few interruptions by shark enquiring about his age, Anupam Mittal interrupted him saying, “Bhai, why you being slippery? Tell me your age.” Shreyaan finally revealed, “Main abhi 18 saal ka hu, 20 din pahle hi 18 saal ka hua hu (I am 18, just turned 18 20 days before).”

Vineeta Singh reacted, “Oh my God” while Peyush Bansal wished him, “Happy Birthday”. On being asked if he goes to college, he said, “No, I left school after 10th grade. My full time focus is into OLN.”

During the episode, Shreyaan also revealed how his dad lent him ₹2 lakh to start his startup and he was able to return the amount manyfold. He finally cracked a deal with Vineeta Singh and Peyush Bansal at ₹30 lakh for 5 percent equity with a valuation of ₹6 crore. Aman Gupta even gave him a standing ovation and called him a champ after learning about the revenue Shreyaan was making from his company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON