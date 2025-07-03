Shefali Jariwala's father breaks down at prayer meet, Parag Tyagi consoles him

A prayer meet in memory of Shefali Jariwala was held in Mumbai on July 2 after her sudden death. A heart-wrenching video has surfaced from the meeting, where friends and family gathered to pay their respects to the late actor. Also read: Shefali Jariwala’s friend reveals what happened on the night of the actor’s death: ‘Her eyes were not opening…’ Shefali's prayer meet invite read: “Some stars shine too brightly to ever fade — even after they’re gone, their light remains.”

Parag Tyagi comforts Shefali Jariwala's father

A video from the prayer meeting has surfaced on the social media. In the clip, Shefali's father is seen overcome with grief, weeping uncontrollably, while her husband Parag Tyagi, who was visibly emotional himself, was seen offering him comfort and support.

In the emotional video, Parag is seen sitting alongside Shefali Jariwala's father, offering comfort as he breaks down in tears. Parag himself appears visibly emotional, struggling to hold back his own feelings. In the background, Shefali’s picture is seen adorned with flowers.

The video was posted on Instagram.

In an interview with Vickey Lalwani, the late actor's friend Pooja Ghai opened up about her final moments, saying, "Her eyes were not opening and she just had dead weight to her body. So he immediately must have realised that something’s definitely wrong. And he took her to the hospital… before she was brought in at Bellevue, she was already no more”.

About Shefali Jariwala's death

On June 27, Shefali was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital by her husband, Parag Tyagi, reportedly after suffering a cardiac arrest. However, she was declared dead on arrival. The Mumbai Police sent her body for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death.

Since Shefali's death, several visuals from her final rites at Oshiwara crematorium have surfaced on the internet, which saw the family grieving the death of the actor. A recent video also showed Parag unable to control his emotions as he carried Shefali's ashes to the ocean for asthi visarjan.