‘Shehnaaz Gill is coping well’: Abhinav Shukla gives update on actor after Sidharth Shukla's death

Actor Abhinav Shukla has given an update on actor Shehnaaz Gill's condition. Shehnaaz is said to be heartbroken after the sudden death of her rumoured boyfriend, actor Sidharth Shukla.

Abhinav has said in an interview that he and his wife Rubina Dilaik recently met Shehnaaz's mother. She told them that Shehnaaz is ‘coping well’.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Abhinav said, "I pray and wish all the strength to Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s family. I and Rubina met her mother and she is coping well. I pray that god assuages their anguish.”

Abhinav had also paid tribute to Sidharth in an Instagram post after his death. He had shared a throwback picture of the two of them from the time they had participated in the Gladrags Manhunt and Megamodel Contest in 2004. Abhinav had also remembered Sidharth's intro in the contest, 'live life like it's your last'.

Abhinav had captioned the post, "That's where we started our journey in this Industry. Gladrags 2004. We all prepared our intros for contest some picked up a famous quote others one-liners followed by Name. Siddharth’s Intro: 'live life like it's your last, cause one day you gonna be right, hi this is Siddharth Shukla from Mumbai'...Not done man! You left so early!"

Sidharth Shukla died on September 2 at the age of 40. He was brought dead to Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, news agency PTI quoted hospital authorities as saying. "He was brought dead to the hospital. The cause of the death will be known after the post-mortem is conducted... it will take some time," Cooper Hospital dean Dr Shailesh Mohite told PTI.

Sidharth made his debut with a lead role in the television show Babul Ka Aangann Chhootey Na and attained popularity with Balika Vadhu. In 2014, he made his Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-produced Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, in which he had a supporting role.