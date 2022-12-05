Shekhar Suman copies MC Stan; jokes about Shalin Bhanot being ‘bro-zoned’ by Tina Datta, 'dead-zoned' by Sumbul Touqeer

Actor-host Shekhar Suman turned up as contestant and rapper MC Stan for his weekly bulletin on Bigg Boss 16. He wore a shimmery jacket, a big ‘HINDI’ locket and sunglasses. He also sported dreadlocks and a fake goatee. He began his qawalli by making fun of MC Stan's Hindi-English vocabulary in the house. During his qawalli, he also made fun of how Shalin Bhanot has been put into different ‘zones’ by his co-contestants. Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Gauahar Khan questions Tina Datta for leaving Shalin Bhanot: 'Why are you demeaning him?'

After making fun of MC Stan by giving examples of some funny English to Hindi translations, Shekhar Suman shifted his focus to Archana Gautam. He asked her about her trick to boost hair growth. He mentioned how she said one can apply soot from the silencer of a truck to boost hair growth and told her, “Lagta hai tune wo apni jeeb pe lagali, zubaan lambi ho gai (it seems you applied that soot on your tongue to make it even longer).”

Shekhar then moved to make fun of Shalin and his bond with various contestants. Touching upon the topic of him objecting to Tina Datta calling him ‘bhai (brother)', Shekhar explained how he does her raksha (protection) and their bond (bandhan) is also good, so it makes it ‘Raksha Bandhan’. This left both Shalin and Tina, who were seated next to each other, in splits.

He also said how Shalin has been ‘bro-zoned’ by Tina, ‘friend-zoned’ by Soundarya Sharma and 'dead-zoned by Sumbul Touqeer Khan.

A viewer commented on video of Shekhar's rap song, “Hahaha this is so funny!” Another said, “Love you shekhar suman sir aap bb me aake maja la dete ho (you add fun to Bigg Boss).” Many also found his rap performance boring. Some also asked why Shekhar was back, when his last week's segment was supposed to be his last one.

