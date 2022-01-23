Shilpa Shetty gets goosebumps, Badshah is amazed as five-year-old girl sings Ghar More Pardesiya with mom. Watch

A singing performance by a mother and her young daughter on the talent show India's Got Talent left judges Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher, and Manoj Muntashir amazed with Shilpa even admitting that she got goosebumps during the song.

In a video from the upcoming episode of the talent show posted by Sony TV on Instagram, the mother-daughter duo of Mukta and Pragya are seen performing Ghar More Pardesiya, the popular song from Kalank. The video is captioned, "#MuktaAndPragya ki iss cute jodi ke duet ko sunn kar sabhi judges ko chehere par aa gayi ek badi smile (Upon hearing this duet from the cute pairing of Mukta and Pragya, all the judges had big smiles on their faces)."

As the two begin singing, the judges display expressions of surprise at the young girl's singing. Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir frequently appreciate the singing during the performance. At one point, Shilpa is seen turning to fellow judge Manoj and showing him that she is getting goosebumps at the singing.

At the end of the near three-minute performance, all four judges give a standing ovation to the singing jodi. The episode featuring their performance will air on Sony on Sunday night.

Some fans on social media marvelled at how the little girl not only remembered the lyrics but stayed in tune throughout the performance. "Cutest and most talented thing I have seen till date," commented one.

India's Got Talent Season 9 premiered on January 15. The show features contestants showcasing various kinds of talents from singing and dancing to dangerous stunts and even magic acts. They are judged by celeb judges for their performances.

The first season of India's Got Talent aired in 2009. At that time Kirron, actor Sonali Bendre and film director Shekhar Kapur were the judges. Over time, the show welcomed many new judges such as Sajid Khan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Karan Johar and many others.

