Shivangi Joshi's sister lashes out at trolls saying actor lied about 'bread butter’ secret in Lock Upp to gain sympathy

The reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saza on Netflix is set to enter its final stage. With the excitement to see who will win this season of the show, it has been a rollercoaster of a ride. Television actor Shivangi Joshi has been a part of the show and her recent reveal about her father created much chatter amongst the audiences. Many felt she was lying about her father. Now, her sister Sheetal Joshi has defended her as well.

What did her sister say

Shivangi Joshi's sister defended her amid backlash for her secret reveal.

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Sheetal Joshi took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a video where she said, “Main kal se Instagram par dekh rahi hoon. Log Shivangi ke secret ko uski purani video se link kar rahe hain. Sabse pehli cheez secret woh cheez hoti hai jo kisi ko pata nahi hoti hai. Tabhi woh secret hoti hai. Ab baat karte hain uski bread butter wali. Usne apne secret mein yeh kahin mention nahi kiya hai ki hum paidaishi bahut gareeb the. Usne yeh cheez boli hai. Hamare papa ko business mein bahut bada loss hua tha. Isiliye hamare paas khane tak ke paise nahi the. Maine Instagram pe yeh bhi dekha log likh rahe hain arey tumhare papa toh army mein the. Tumhara toh bahut bada ghar tha. Problems ghar dekh ke aati hain. Arey inka chhota ghar hai. Inko problem honi chahiye. Arey inka bada ghar hai. Inko problem nahi honi chahiye. Nahi aisa nahi hota hai.”

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{{^usCountry}} The translation means, “I have been seeing this on Instagram since yesterday. People are linking Shivangi's secret to her old video. First of all, a secret is something that nobody knows about, which is exactly why it is a secret. Now let's talk about the “bread butter” thing. She nowhere mentioned in her secret that we were born very poor. What she actually said is that our father suffered a huge loss in business, which is why we did not even have money for food. I also saw people on Instagram writing, "Hey, your father was in the army, and you had a very big house". Do problems come by looking at a house? Like, "Oh, their house is small, so they should face problems," or "Oh, their house is big, so they shouldn't have problems"? No, it does not work like that.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The translation means, “I have been seeing this on Instagram since yesterday. People are linking Shivangi's secret to her old video. First of all, a secret is something that nobody knows about, which is exactly why it is a secret. Now let's talk about the “bread butter” thing. She nowhere mentioned in her secret that we were born very poor. What she actually said is that our father suffered a huge loss in business, which is why we did not even have money for food. I also saw people on Instagram writing, "Hey, your father was in the army, and you had a very big house". Do problems come by looking at a house? Like, "Oh, their house is small, so they should face problems," or "Oh, their house is big, so they shouldn't have problems"? No, it does not work like that.” {{/usCountry}}

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Then, she further said, “Problem ghar aur time dekh ke nahi aati hain. Woh ghar mere dada ji ne 1980 mein banaya hai. Mere papa ne nahi banaya hai woh ghar. Log is cheez ko bhi pick kar rahe hain. Arey Shivangi ne toh bola woh sadak pe aa gaye the. Hum footpath pe nahi so rahe the. Hamare paas ghar tha. Woh ghar humein kama ke nahi de raha tha kuch bhi. Aap logon ke liye na bolna bahut zyada easy hai. Arey yeh toh sympathy ke liye kar rahi hai. Arey yeh toh jhooth bol rahi hai. Jab Shivangi ne woh secret reveal kiya tha na hum log literally roye the. Hum hain us story ka part. Mere dadaji ke banaye hue ghar mein aur aaj ke ghar mein zameen aasman ka difference hai. Agar aaj hum us ghar ko bangla bolte hain toh woh Shivangi ki wajah se hai. Agar aaj hamare ghar mein koi facility hai woh bhi Shivangi ki wajah se. Main aap logon se literally request karti hoon please meri behen ko jhootha mat boliye. Woh jhooth nahi bol rahi hai.”

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The translation reads, “Problems do not arrive by looking at your house or the time. That house was built by my grandfather in 1980; my father did not build that house. People are also picking up on the fact that Shivangi said they came out on the streets. We were not sleeping on the footpath; we had a house, but that house was not earning us any money. It is very easy for you people to say things like, "Oh, she is doing this for sympathy," or "She is lying". When Shivangi revealed that secret, we literally cried because we are a part of that story. There is a world of difference between the house my grandfather built and the house we have today. If today we call that house a bungalow, it is because of Shivangi. If there are any facilities in our house today, it is also because of Shivangi. I literally request you all, please do not call my sister a liar; she is not lying.”

What were Shivangi's words?

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In the show, the actor revealed that her parents worked very hard after that to feed them, and that she is now the only earning member of the family.

Shivangi stated that her parents worked at a canteen, stitched clothes and washed utensils to make ends meet. “They always felt ashamed about not being able to provide food to the family. I am the only one who earns in my family, and I take care of everybody. After going through that phase, I decided never to go through it again,” she added.

The internet dug up old interviews of Shivangi to claim that she was lying. In one of the interviews, she stated that her father was in the army. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Shivangi Joshi really should’ve remembered what she has said in interviews! Her father was in the army… not a businessman!”

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Her team responded to the accusations and wrote: “Rest assured, Shivangi remembers exactly what she's said in her interviews. What seems to have slipped past you is simpler: a person is allowed more than one chapter. Her father served, took voluntary retirement, then went into business. Army first, business later. Both true. That's not a lie. That's just a life you only knew half of. #TeamShivangi.”

Lock Upp 2 so far

Shivangi is secure and will be participating in the finale week. Harshad Chopda, Shreya Kalra, Shilpa Shinde, Ram Kapoor, Varun Yadav, Pamala Serena, Akanksha Chamola, Akanksha Choudhary, and Yogesh Rawat are still on the show. It is available to stream on Netflix.