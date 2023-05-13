Shoaib Ibrahim's sister Saba suffers miscarriage, shares video from hospital. Watch

Sister of Shoaib Ibrahim, Saba Ibrahim has suffered a miscarriage and she shared the news on her recent vlog. Saba and her husband Sunny often share updates from their life with their fans on their YouTube channel. The couple had announced the pregnancy last month. They got married in November last year. (Also read: Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar announce pregnancy with cute pic) Saba Ibrahim talks about her miscarriage.

The video opened with the couple informing fans that they are all set for the fresh scans that Saba needs to go through. Sunny said that they were both very nervous, ahead of the scans. He also informed fans that it was for the first time in 15 days that Saba stepped out of her room.

After their visit, they shot for the vlog again on May 11 and Sunny said, "We followed all the suggestions and instructions that the doctor gave us. I got nervous and anxious while waiting for her to get her scans done because the doctor had earlier told Saba that the child's heartbeat is not up to mark."

"The doctor then called me inside, asking for Saba's husband. When I entered, a woman sitting there smiled at me, and that made me think it must be some good news that the doctor wants to share with me. But I was told that the child had no heartbeat. I did not know what to say or do. I kept looking at Saba and she was looking at me. But, what could we do, we went to the doctor and she cried at the doctor's place."

Sunny then went on to explain how they spent the tough time, informing family, and staying up all night before Saba could be taken for D& E the next morning. He added that he was scared for her as she would be taken to the operation theatre, and she is often scared of things. However, she showed much courage and remained calm through the process, he added.

Saba also revealed that before entering the operation theatre, she feared for her life, and wondered if she'd come out alive. Both Sunny and Saba then said it is all God's wish, and as people, we can only make peace with God's wish.

The video closed with visuals of Saba in the hospital right after her abortion earlier this week. She also said that Sunny was equally hurt but he was strong enough to stride through it all, and even narrate the things in the video.

