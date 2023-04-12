Shraddha Arya pens apology note for criticising the Dalai Lama incident; talks about child abuse in India

Actor Shraddha Arya, who recently criticised the Dalai Lama, has penned an apology note regarding the same. A recent video of the Tibetan spiritual leader showing him kissing a child on the lips triggered criticism. He was taking questions from the audience when the boy asked if he could hug him. (Also Read | Here's why Shraddha Arya didn't participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10) Shraddha Arya wrote an apology note.

The Dalai Lama invited the boy up toward the platform he was seated on. In the video, he gestured to his cheek, after which the child kissed him before giving him a hug. The Dalai Lama then asked the boy to kiss him on the lips and stuck out his tongue.

Following this Shraddha in a now-deleted post criticised the Dalai Lama. However, a section of the people called out the actor. As reported by India Today, Shraddha wrote a note on her Instagram Stories.

It read, "A lot of people have been writing hateful stuff on my page... I don't know you guys and have absolutely nothing against you or your religion or your practices. An ‘act has been condemned’. Not any community, religion or place."

Shraddha wrote a note on her Instagram Stories.

She also added, “Apologies (folded hands emoji) if my choice of words used to criticise the incident were too harsh. Sadly, India is infested with child abuse and it's already very heartbreaking... Hence, any act or words that suggest child mistreatment are extremely enraging and unappreciated." She also added the hashtag love over hate.

After people criticised him, the Dalai Lama apologised on Monday. A statement posted on his official website said the 87-year-old leader regretted the incident. "His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused," read the statement.

It also added, "His Holiness often teases the people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," it added. "He regrets the incident."

Shraddha is known for playing the lead role of Dr Preeta Karan Luthra on the television show, Kundali Bhagya. Shraddha has also acted in several other TV serials such as Tumhari Paakhi, Dream Girl and Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON