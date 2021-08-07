Shubhashish Jha: We do plan but eventually it is God’s master plan that works

The ongoing pandemic taught actor Shubhashish Jha that we as humans can make plans and work towards them, but the result is certainly not in our hands.

“I have come to a conclusion that it’s not in our control to be aware of what eventually is destined for us. After my last show Jiji Maa (2019), I decided to do only films and OTT shows. And I did take up a film but then the pandemic happened, and my plans got all altered. So, I had this realisation that we can make efforts but ultimately its only God’s master plan that works. Right things will happen on the right time, and you just need to give your best shot,” says the actor.

For Jha work is life and he believes that future will surely see him reap rich dividends. “Destiny has to take its course and we can’t do much about it. A series was scheduled to happen last year, but it got shelved. I did some commercials but not much work was happening. Then I got offer for my current show and the best part is it’s a great story to be a part of,” he shares.

Jha feels blessed that work has resumed. “It’s a big thing that we are back to work, and things are back on track. The threat of third wave is looming large on us so, we should continue to take precautions. A month after the launch of Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai it went on hold for two months but then in June we restart the shoot. Now, things are smooth, but we can’t afford be complacent and let things go out of control.”

Before the lockdown Jha shot for film Hurdang which stars Sunny Kaushal and Nushrratt Bharuccha. “I have a primary role in the film which is set on the backdrop of Mandal Commission. The film was shot in Prayagraj and Agra. We shot for nearly two months and had a great time,” says Jha.

The actor hails from Patna and after his engineering degree he took up modelling. “Before that, I had no idea about the glamour industry. It was while working and doing commercials I realised that acting was my calling of life. My first show was Twist Wala Love followed by parallel lead in Qubool Hai and Jiji Maa. The ongoing show gave me an opportunity to play a lead and I am happy that we are able to entertain audience with this spooky-comedy.”