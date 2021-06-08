Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Shweta Tiwari says everyone calls her 'mumma' on Khatron Ke Khiladi sets, shares pics with her 'babua'

Actor Shweta Tiwari has revealed that her nickname on sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is 'mumma'. Check out her post where she shows who her 'babua' is.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 08, 2021 01:09 PM IST
Shweta Tiwari is one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

Actor Shweta Tiwari, who is currently in Cape Town, shooting for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, has revealed that she has acquired the nickname "mumma" on sets.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Shweta is seen getting her makeup done as she asks her makeup man, "So you promise you will make me look prettier?" He responds with, "Oh yes, mumma!" The actor then looks at the camera and says, "So, by the way, if you guys do not know. My nickname, here, in Khatron Ke Khiladi is 'mumma'. Everybody calls me 'mumma'."

"So I am the mumma, 'jagat mumma' of Fear Factor. Mother of Africa," she adds and everyone bursts out laughing. She posted the video clips on Instagram Stories on Monday.

Later, she also shared pictures with her "babua", co-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh. Shweta captioned the pictures as, "Humara Babua @vishalsingh713 #mommakababy #kkk11 #capetown #darrvsdare." Both actors are seen in matching white-coloured shirts as they pose near a tree.

Shweta, along with Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya are currently in Cape Town where they are shooting for the adventure reality show. Other contestants include Varun Sood, Nikki Tamboli, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Sana Makbul, Aastha Gill, and Anushka Sen.

Shweta had posted a picture with show host Rohit Shetty recently. She wrote alongside the pics, "The Power of this Man is Commendable! He knows the art To find the individual strengths of each team member..! The True Khiladi of kkk @itsrohitshetty #kkk11 #capetown #darrvsdare #alphapersonality."

Also read: Vidya chooses 'my SRK' when asked to pick between Shah Rukh and Salman

This will be the seventh season in a row that will have Rohit headlining Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Topics
shweta tiwari vishal aditya singh khatron ke khiladi

