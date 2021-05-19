Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Aastha Gill shares video with ‘mystery man’ from Cape Town, Anushka Sen showers love

Singer Aastha Gill, who is currently in Cape Town to shoot for the adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared an Instagram Reels video with a ‘mystery man’ from there. The man in question was actor Vishal Aditya Singh, who is one of her co-contestants.

“Who is the mystery man?! #kkk11 #maskoffonlyforshoot #runawaychallenge,” Aastha wrote, as she and Vishal participated in a viral social media trend set to the song Runaway by Norwegian singer Aurora. Their Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 co-contestant, actor Anushka Sen, showered love on the post. “Acchaaaa kyaaa baaatt haii (Wow, this is fantastic),” she commented.

Fans also praised the video. “Dancing step is so cool,” one wrote. “Super Cute Together,” another said. “Really happy to see you happy in this tough time @aasthagill,” a third commented. Many also dropped heart, heart-eyes and fire emojis on the post. Some were relieved to see Vishal, amid unconfirmed reports that he has been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.





Meanwhile, reality television star Varun Sood, who is also one of the contestants on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, shared a picture with Aastha on his Instagram page. “When DJ wale babu doesn’t play your song @aasthagill,” he wrote, making a reference to her popular song.





Other contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 include Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahekk Chahal and Sana Makbul. They have all been sharing pictures and videos of their behind-the-scenes fun on their social media accounts.

Vishal, amid rumours of his eviction, took to Instagram to share monochrome pictures of himself posing with sunglasses on. He revealed in his caption that Varun was behind the camera and clarified that he only took his mask off for the photoshoot.

