Shweta Tiwari says kids are her priority amid feud with Abhinav Kohli: ‘Don’t owe any justification to anyone’

Shweta Tiwari, who is caught in the midst of a feud with her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli, said that her children are her priority. She has two kids -- Palak, with ex-husband Raja Chaudhary, and Reyansh, with Abhinav.

Recently, Abhinav accused Shweta of not allowing him to meet their son Reyansh and ‘illegally detain(ing)’ him at an ‘undisclosed location’, while she shot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. She denied the allegations and claimed that she kept him informed.

Talking to a leading daily, Shweta said that she chooses to focus on her children and their well-being, instead of the problems in her life. “Ups and downs are a part of life. But if you keep your goals, priorities and responsibilities aside and run after those problems or those creating those problems, then you will feel lost in life. My priority is my kids. I will focus on them and keep working because only that’s going to help me in the long run,” she said.

“I don’t owe any justification or clarification to anyone because I know what’s good for my children. No one knows it better than me. I know how to keep my kids physically and mentally healthy, give them a better life and take care of them,” she said, adding that she does not live her life on the basis of someone else’s moral compass, but on her own version of right and wrong, and what is good for her kids.

Shweta called herself ‘fully dedicated’ to her children and said, “If people want to forget their responsibilities and problems and make me the centre of their lives, they are most welcome. But meri zindagi mein aur kisi ke liye koi jagah nahi hai siwaai mere bachhon and meri family ke (there is no place for anyone, other than my children and my family, in my life).”

Earlier, Shweta accused Abhinav of ‘not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids’. He hit back at her in a video posted on Instagram, in which he claimed that he transferred funds into her account online.

“Paisa hazam bhi kar leti ho aur tum phir yeh bolti ho ki paise bhi nahi kharcha kar raha hai aur tum akele paise kharcha kar rahi ho? You know what, already tum bohot gir gayi thi, tum bas girti hi jaa rahi ho (You took all the money and then you claim that I spent nothing and you are bearing all the expenses alone? You know what, you already stooped very low, and you continue to stoop even lower),” he said.