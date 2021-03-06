Siddharth Nigam: Don’t take spotlight as a drawback

While many actors have been vocal about how growing up in the spotlight comes with its own cons, actor Siddharth Nigam has a different story to tell. The actor, who first got noticed at 13 for portraying a young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 (2013), says he doesn’t look at the spotlight as a drawback, rather as a blessing.

“I wouldn’t say that I grew up in spotlight. I gained it with hard work. Now, people know me and they like my work. I don’t take this spotlight as a drawback but as a blessing,” says the gymnast-turned-actor.

On the television front, he is known for featuring in projects such as MahaKumbh, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Chandra Nandini. He also made a brief appearance in the 2017 film Munna Michael.

Apart from the acting gigs, he has been actively featuring in music videos, with the most recent one being, a romantic ballad Chup. He says there are many more projects, including another music video, in line for release.

The 20-year-old actor doesn’t like to take breaks, until he gets tired or his schedule becomes hectic. “That is because I love my work and feel happy when I am working,” shares Nigam, who admits that it is very easy to get lost in the world of glamour.

“Everybody wants that lifestyle, and that is why people get attracted and tempted towards that,” he adds.