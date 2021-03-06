Siddharth Nigam: Don’t take spotlight as a drawback
While many actors have been vocal about how growing up in the spotlight comes with its own cons, actor Siddharth Nigam has a different story to tell. The actor, who first got noticed at 13 for portraying a young Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3 (2013), says he doesn’t look at the spotlight as a drawback, rather as a blessing.
“I wouldn’t say that I grew up in spotlight. I gained it with hard work. Now, people know me and they like my work. I don’t take this spotlight as a drawback but as a blessing,” says the gymnast-turned-actor.
On the television front, he is known for featuring in projects such as MahaKumbh, Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Chandra Nandini. He also made a brief appearance in the 2017 film Munna Michael.
Apart from the acting gigs, he has been actively featuring in music videos, with the most recent one being, a romantic ballad Chup. He says there are many more projects, including another music video, in line for release.
The 20-year-old actor doesn’t like to take breaks, until he gets tired or his schedule becomes hectic. “That is because I love my work and feel happy when I am working,” shares Nigam, who admits that it is very easy to get lost in the world of glamour.
“Everybody wants that lifestyle, and that is why people get attracted and tempted towards that,” he adds.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siddharth Nigam: Don’t take spotlight as a drawback
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Small screen gets big and powerful for women
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sahil Anand, wife Rajneet Monga announce first pregnancy, see pic
- Sahil Anand, recently seen on Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, announced that him and his wife Rajneet Monga are expecting their first child. Check out his post.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics
- Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle's close friends defend her amid bullying accusations
- Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying Palace staff members during her stay in 2018. While the Kensington Palace said that it is investigating the claims, Meghan's friends are coming to her defense.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss Kannada 7 winner Shine Shetty rooting for Nidhi Subbaiah and Raghu Vine Store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz's new music video: 'Proud of you'
- Sidharth Shukla showered praise on Badshah and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina explains why she threw water on Rakhi, says tolerating her was unbearable
- Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Rakhi make funny faces as they party with Devoleena, Rashami, Vindu
- Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi says Abhinav and Rubina are together today because of her
- Rakhi Sawant has said she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she did not cross any limit when she pulled at his drawstrings inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick defends her against Palace's 'shamelessness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant: 'Rahul Mahajan is zero if you remove his surname'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts
- Abhinav Shukla opened up on Rakhi Sawant's advances at him on Bigg Boss 14 and how he felt 'dejected' when host Salman Khan sided with her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha, he learnt the recipe from Aly
- In a new video, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he learnt how to make caramelised eggs from Aly Goni, knead dough from Jasmin Bhasin and even Rakhi Sawant taught him how to cook some dish.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox