Home / Entertainment / Tv / Siddharth Nigam on life as a child actor: Growing up in the public eye was a struggle
tv

Siddharth Nigam on life as a child actor: Growing up in the public eye was a struggle

Siddharth Nigam, who started his acting career with Dhoom 3 in 2013,followed by TV shows Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao and Aladdin, says, “Everyday was challenging for me (as a child actor).”
Siddharth Nigam recently debuted as a singer and a lyricist with a romantic track Tum Mili.
Siddharth Nigam recently debuted as a singer and a lyricist with a romantic track Tum Mili.
Published on Mar 23, 2022 02:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByJuhi Chakraborty

As someone who started off his career as a child actor, Siddharth Nigam was exposed to the limelight at a very young age, something that the actor says has its advantages and disadvantages.

Nigam, who started his acting career with Dhoom 3 in 2013,followed by TV shows Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasaya, Ek Kahani, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Peshwa Bajirao and Aladdin, says, “Everyday was challenging for me (as a child actor).”

The 21-year-old further elaborates, “Every day, every week was a struggle for me. But there was one thing that stayed constant and that was that I never gave up. I don’t want to highlight that I have struggled a lot in life, I only want to focus on the learnings that I have had from my struggles. I have learnt from my failures and worked on myself.”

Nigam says the pressure is no less now because he realizes that because of his body of work as a child actor, his fans and people around him expect a certain standard of work from him.

“I feel the pressure, there is just so much expectations from me from my fans. But it is fine because I myself have very high expectations from myself,” he adds.

From a gymnast to actor, to dancer, Nigam has now branched out to music. He recently debuted as a singer and a lyricist with a romantic track Tum Mili.

“As an artiste I feel my struggles helped me develop multiple talents,” he says, adding, “I always have had a soft corner for music and my fans had been demanding this for quite some time now. Besides that I am also preparing myself to be launched in a movie as an adult. It is difficult to land a movie. I want a nice launch for myself preferably in a romantic-acting film. I hope jaldi se mere paas ek achhaa offer aaye.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out