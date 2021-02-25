Sidharth Shukla shuts down troll commenting on his friendship with Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have numerous fan clubs dedicated to them. Many times, these fan clubs catch the internet's attention owing to their fights. However, Sidharth has now clarified that these fights don't affect his and Shehnaaz's friendship.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner took to Twitter and issued the statement after a troll targetted him. The Twitter user said, "This is the reason I don't support this man he always encourage negative people." Sidharth replied, "Then plz don’t no one asked for your support .... why even come here ???"

A fan urged Sidharth to ignore the troll. But Sidharth said, "Who said I am not happy ... Jawab dene ka tarika bahut matter karta hai (The way you respond matters).". Addressing the fights between fan clubs, he said, "Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you’ll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves."

Another fan then commented, "@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill ke saath friendship apko bohot mehengi par rahi hai." Sidharth won hearts when he said, "Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta .... ! (When I befriend someone, I don't bother about the price.)"

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik says Jasmin Bhasin is a beautiful lady

Shehnaaz and Sidharth have been good friends long after Bigg Boss 13 ended. Earlier this year, Sidharth rang in Shehnaaz's 27th birthday with her family and friends. A video of the actor, along with their friends, throwing Shehnaaz into the pool made its way on social media and left fans gushing.

Apart from off-screen friendship, their on-screen chemistry was seen when they starred in the music video of Bhula Dunga, sung by Darshan Raval. There have been rumours about their relationship, however, the duo has maintained they are just friends.