Smita Bansal is wary about going out to shoot: I can’t put my family’s life in danger

Ever since shoots stopped in Maharashtra on April 15, many shows shifted their shootings to other states. Noting how the second wave has made it challenging for actors to venture out for work, Smita Bansal stresses there’s an element of risk involved now.

Asked if she’s ready to step out for work, the actor says, “I’m wary about going to shoots. Last year, post the lockdown, I had started shooting for a show in June but then, this second wave made life and work even more challenging. I’m trying to prepare myself for work by taking all the precautions and taking care of my own safety, but there’s always an element of risk.”

Known for her roles in TV shows Balika Vadhu, Jaana Na Dil Se Door and Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Bansal admits she needs to be extra watchful because she has two young daughters, and she lives in a joint family with her mother-in-law.

“I can’t put so many precious lives in danger. I’ve to be extremely cautious with every decision I take about work. Last year also, I made sure that sanitation protocols were not just followed by me but by others around me as well,” she says.

While the actor is grateful that she’s at home, safe with her children and loved one, she understands the plight of those who’ve to go out to earn a living.

“It’s imperative for their safety that all precautions are taken stringently. The prevailing fear of the pandemic is here to stay for some time, but we can’t shut ourselves in our homes forever. We’ll have to find ways to work safely,” she states.

Even though Bansal hasn’t shot for anything in the last couple of months, she’s happy that audience can see her work amid such testing times through her digital play Chanda Hai Tu.

“It was a nice learning experience... very different and new because I’ve done theatre and television but this was my first digital play. I feel the digitalisation of theatre has made it accessible to a larger audience, so it’s a positive step. Otherwise, theatre was watched only by audiences that made the effort to come to a venue,” the actor opines.

Talking about the impact of the pandemic on the entertainment industry, Bansal feels theatre industry and artistes are suffering the most.

“The TV industry in any case has started work that has to be delivered every day and they’ve adapted to the new normal. Film units will eventually start working too because there are digital platforms where you can screen your productions. But theatre is going to take a long time to recover,” she notes.