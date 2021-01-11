Sneha Wagh on being stereotyped as a mother: I’ve decided to use it in my favour
Actor Sneha Wagh admits getting stereotyped into playing a mother on screen after she made the mistake of portraying one in her second TV project Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera. While it was upsetting for her initially, but now she has taken it her stride.
“I thought I would be able to get over it but then it’s not easy. So rather than losing sleep over it, I’ve decided to use it in my favour. It’s in an actor’s hands to choose different parts and make each of them a unique experience. I’ve no qualms in playing a mother now. All mothers in real life aren’t same, similarly all my roles are different— be it Ratanjeet Sampooran Singh (Veera), Mura (Chandragupta Maurya) or Mata Anjana (Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram). I make sure to add a different flavour to each of them,” she explains.
After all, apart from entertaining the audience, her creative satisfaction as an actor also needs to be fulfilled.
“My colleagues compliment me with the way I’ve not let this bog me down. And the love and respect that I’ve got from the audience encourages me. I don’t take up work thinking kaam karna hai ya paisa kamana hai toh kar lete hai. I always take up stories that show women in positive light, have a message. Makers also don’t come to me with just anything,” adds the actor, whose last show Kahat… ended recently.
Wagh shares that after the show resumed post lockdown it didn’t garner good TRPs.
“During the lockdown a lot of our viewers shifted to OTT. It’s time TV starts experimenting with content to get them back. But it would be wrong to say television isn’t trying anything new. The audience also needs to be accepting. I understand TV is viewed by the entire family but still within that spectrum a lot can be done. But sadly you won’t see much of those new concepts working. And then people say TV is regressive. So who’s to be blamed?” she questions.
