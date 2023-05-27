Snehal Rai reveals being married to 21 year older politician, says ‘He told me, you are my queen, work like a queen’

Television actor Snehal Rai has revealed that she has been married to politician Madhvendra Kumar Rai for 10 years now and though she never announced her marital status, she also never tried to hide it. The actor is now all set to participate in a beauty pageant for married women and decided to talk about her marriage in the public domain. She recently made headlines when she announced that she had tied the knot long ago and her husband is 21 years older than her. Also read: Kangana Ranaut defends Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur’s 27-year age gap, says she was warned against pairing them

Snehal Rai is known for starring in TV shows like Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Janmo Ka Bandhan, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Perfect Pati and Vish. She is in a long distance relationship with Madhvendra Rai and says that she receives a lot of love and support from him and his family as an actor.

In an interview with ETimes, Snehal denied that she hid her marital status in order to not stop getting work. Talking about her husband, she said, “He once told me, ‘You are my Queen. Go and work like a Queen. You succeed or not, you will always rule my heart as a Queen’. These words have inspired me so much and it is overwhelming.”

How they met

Snehal has revealed that she and Madhvendra met for the first time at an event that she was hosting and he was the VIP guest. After meeting on a flight the next day, she went on to host shows for his event management company and eventually tied the knot.

Sharing about their long distance-relationship, she said, “There’s always a lovey-doveyness like boyfriend-girlfriend because we get excited to meet each other. Our relationship has seen many ups and downs and we are very secure about each other. We are mentally very strong.” She said she never noticed their age gap and added, “I got sure about what not to do seeing my parents’ relationship and what kind of person I don’t want to be with.”

Her life as daughter of a single mother

In an interview with Hindustan Times in March this year, Snehal had revealed how her mother walked out of the house with her and her sister after facing domestic violence for a long time. On life after her parents' separation, she had said, “We lived in a chawl and did not have money to buy food. I remember how we would ask the paani puri wala to make it so spicy ki usko khaate hi paani peena pade. We would fill up our stomachs with water and sleep. That might sound like an old Hindi film, but it’s the story of my life.”

