Social media’s an influencing factor but not the sole reason to cast actors, say celebs
TV stars discuss the importance of social media following in an actor’s life, from influencing casting directors to affecting appeal, they say it has become important, but don’t deny that talent, too, matters.
Sharad Malhotra
To an extent, it does matter as people form an opinion based on your social media following. Fortunately or unfortunately, such is the power and impact that many a times, casting for a project is also dependent and even influenced based on your social media popularity. Brands prefer to collaborate with those who have a high number and good engagement ratio. If you have a million or more followers, the money too gets better. With some talent and a million followers, you might grab an opportunity of a lifetime. Unfortunately, talent gets overshadowed and someone much more deserving could lose out on work, just because he/she might be less popular on social media compared to his contemporaries. Especially with the influx of digital shows casting agencies/ directors/producers keep an eye on who’s popular and influencing the social media space.
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Your work of art as an actor is of primary essence but having followers will definitely give an additional push. I won’t be surprised if someday that becomes the most important factor for casting an actor. I don’t know if one should have more than millions of followers just to get good roles on TV but it is a good way to judge how popular one is. It also gives you a better insight towards your fans and followers.
Aly Goni
Earlier people used to know an actor by their character names, but now because of social media people know the actors better. While there’s nothing wrong for the producers to want to cast someone who is known by the millions, but I feel, this criteria should be given the least preference as social media following doesn’t guarantee good acting. Social media popularity has nothing to do with an actor’s skill. There are so many good actors who have a few followers or are away from social media. I don’t think it’s important to have more huge following to get good roles.
Hiten Tejwani
I have heard that producers and creative do check your social media to check what’s happening in your life and see how many followers you have and cross check. I don’t think social media followers affect chances. If an actor, fits the role, then you are cast and having a huge following, doesn’t ensure a good role.
Adaa Khan
Of late, social media has been quite an in thing, not all but few producers do take your social media fan following into consideration. It does improve the chances of being cast. Though casting directors don’t necessarily choose actors based on the number of followers on social media but they do gauge the popularity and visibility of the actor. In case of travel collaborations and even regular collaboration, your social media is looked upon. Even for music videos, the casting agencies take your popularity into consideration. A million followers is not a compulsion to get a good role on TV, if you have the talent and you fit the part, you will get the role. Social media is one of the influencing factor but not the sole factor.
