Sonali Phogat reveals she still gets trolled with Aly Goni's name even months after Bigg Boss 14

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat has revealed that though the reality show ended months ago, people still try to troll her by taking the name of co-contestant and actor Aly Goni. She added that social media users write 'just his name' in the comments of her posts but not anything else. In the reality show, Sonali had confessed that she had developed feelings for Aly.

Sonali had made an entry as a wild card contestant on the show and had expressed her feelings despite knowing that he is in love with actor Jasmin Bhasin. Later, she was trolled for expressing feelings for a man younger than herself. Aly and Jasmin have been in a relationship since their Bigg Boss stint.

Speaking with a leading daily, Sonali said, "Bigg Boss 14 got over three months ago, but people still try to troll me by taking Aly Goni’s name. Whenever I post a picture or video on Instagram they will write 'Aly Goni' in the comments. They don’t write anything else, just his name. I don’t get affected by these comments as I share a very close bond with both Aly and Jasmin Bhasin... Whatever I felt I expressed on the show and it’s natural that when we stay in an atmosphere where we have no connection with the outside world, you develop feelings. It’s natural and I didn’t fake it."

"I think if someone expresses his or her feelings for the other person, I feel more than making fun of that person, we should appreciate them. But when I shared my feelings about Aly Goni, people started trolling me. They made fun of me, passed remarks and questioned my thinking. I was shocked that we are in the 21st century. My feelings were pure, I didn’t have any malice in my heart. I did not pretend to be something else inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, I showed my true personality," she also said.

Currently, Sonali is at her family farmhouse in Haryana's Hisar. After Bigg Boss, she featured in a music video.