Sonali Phogat was seen on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat says pandemic has affected her mental health: 'Every person I have met has suffered'

  • Sonali Phogat has revealed she lost her maternal uncle due to coronavirus at the age of 55. She has also said that her mental health is affected amid the pandemic.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 07:27 AM IST

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sonali Phogat has said that the ongoing pandemic has affected her mental health adversely. She has also revealed that she lost her maternal uncle to coronavirus.

Sonali is currently at her family farmhouse in Hisar, Haryana. She has featured in a music video after her Bigg Boss stint.

Talking about how her mental health has been affected, Sonali told a leading daily, "A lot of people contacted me for oxygen cylinders, hospital beds and medicines. Throughout the second wave of COVID-19, I was occupied with that. Later, a few of my family members contracted the virus, so I was always either in hospitals or running around the city helping people. Earlier this month, I lost my mamaji (maternal uncle) to the virus. He was 55. All of this affected my mental health a lot. This is a very difficult time, every person I have met has suffered some way or the other."

However, she added her daughter Yashodhra helped a lot. "Yashodhra has been my biggest support. After going through so much the whole day, coming back to her kept me calm. She is such a positive girl. I feel lucky to have her in my life," she said.

Also read: Sharman says Aamir suggested they all get drunk for this 3 Idiots scene

Soon after making an entry as a wild card contestant on Bigg Boss 14, Sonali confessed that she had developed feelings for co-contestant Aly Goni, despite knowing that he is in love with Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin had been voted out of the show the same day as Sonali made her entry. Sonali watched him cry inconsolably because of Jasmin's elimination. Sonali was later trolled for expressing feelings for a younger man.

