IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan triggered Sonali Phogat-Rubina Dilaik fight, but Shefali Bagga praises her
Arshi Khan triggered the fight between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik.(Colors)
Arshi Khan triggered the fight between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan triggered Sonali Phogat-Rubina Dilaik fight, but Shefali Bagga praises her

  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga praises Arshi Khan for this trait of hers, despite her constant fights with everyone.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:42 AM IST

Soon after Sonali Phogat was seen fighting Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli on Bigg Boss 14, former contestant Shefali Bagga weighed in on the situation and also praised Arshi Khan. Arshi's comments had triggered Sonali's anger and she threw her food in the dustbin - the major reason why Rubina and Nikki fought with her. However, after having said things which infuriated Sonali, Arshi was later seen approaching her and mending their bond.

Responding to it, Shefali tweeted late Friday, "#arshikhan mein ek khoobi hai.. notice ki kisi ne ? Ye pehle sabse ladhti hain bad mein sabko jakar mana leti hai.. bohot mushkil hota hai apni ego side rakhkar manana and samjhana (Arshi has a good quality - she may fight with people, but she also goes ahead to make peace with them and win them over again. It is very tough to keep your ego aside and explain things to others) #biggboss14."

Shefali was also upset with the way Sonali acted in the whole episode. "Jhutha koi na khata isiliye faik dia khana dustbin mein (Threw the food in the dustbin because no one would eat leftovers)? Are you serious #SonaliPhogat saf saf uthakar faika khana gusse mein (She clearly threw it in anger). Ise khane ka anadar karna kehte hai (This is called insulting food) #biggboss14. Oh my god , #SonaliPhogat has lost her control . Now she is calling #arshikhan a naachne wali. This is bad . This was not expected from a mature woman like her. I thought #SonaliPhogat was really strong . But this house is like that. Kisi ka bhi mental peace kharab ho jata hai (Any one's mental peace may be disturbed)#biggboss14."


Shefali also praised Rubina and tweeted, "#RubinaDiliak roaring like a lion and #AbhinavShukla is like shaant hoja shaant hoja .. hahaha how cute and fun to watch .. can relate a lot of couples i know with this."


In Friday's episode, Sonali got angry with Arshi while eating. However, Arshi complained to Rubina about Sonali throwing food and Rubina and Sonali then had an ugly fight which also spilled over and involved Nikki and Abhinav.

After talking to the camera, urging she must be sent out of the show, Sonali asked Rahul to switch beds as she did not want to share a bed with Arshi anymore. However, after everyone slept, Arshi called her back and went to her bed when she refused. Rahul laughed as Sonali went back to the bed with Arshi. Sonali told Arshi, “I trusted you but I was hurt that you said such things.”


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Sonali Phogat cries, says she want to leave the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Abhinav Shukla was once again seen being rude with Rubina Dilaik. Rubina also had a fight with Sonali Phogat who later said she wanted to go home.
READ FULL STORY
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
tv

Abhinav, Rubina's differences intensify after his fight with Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: After a fight with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was upset to see his wife talking to Aly and laughing with him.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Arshi Khan triggered the fight between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik.(Colors)
Arshi Khan triggered the fight between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Shefali praises Arshi despite her triggering Sonali-Rubina fight

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:42 AM IST
  • Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga praises Arshi Khan for this trait of hers, despite her constant fights with everyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Sonali Phogat cries, says she want to leave the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Abhinav Shukla was once again seen being rude with Rubina Dilaik. Rubina also had a fight with Sonali Phogat who later said she wanted to go home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pavitra Punia feels maybe people doubt them as Eijaz and she had a love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss
Pavitra Punia feels maybe people doubt them as Eijaz and she had a love-hate relationship on Bigg Boss
tv

Pavitra Punia - Eijaz Khan love story: What we have is real. Love is a beautiful

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 10:27 PM IST
When a celebrity declares their love on national television, it is often believed to be not-so-genuine and just for the camera
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia found love on Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:50 PM IST
Eijaz Khan said that his father approves of his relationship with Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant Pavitra Punia. He also addressed a question on whether marriage is on the cards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
Jasmin Bhasin fell in love with Aly Goni during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Jasmin Bhasin will re-enter Bigg Boss 14, according to a new report, but not as a contestant. She will go on the show during family week to support Aly Goni.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child.
Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child.
tv

Anita jokingly asks Rohit to throw out his things before their baby's arrival

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, shared a new photo with him. However, her hilarious caption stole the show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks at a World Economic Outlook news conference in Washington.(Bloomberg)
Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) speaks at a World Economic Outlook news conference in Washington.(Bloomberg)
tv

Gita Gopinath can't contain excitement at being subject of KBC question

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:48 PM IST
  • Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, couldn't contain her excitement at being the subject of a Kaun Banega Crorepati question.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
This image released by HBO shows Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister in a scene from Game of Thrones.(AP)
tv

HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', more details here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
Rubina Dilaik was unapologetic when Abhinav questioned her for talking to Aly.(Colors)
tv

Abhinav, Rubina's differences intensify after his fight with Aly Goni

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:48 PM IST
Bigg Boss 14: After a fight with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla was upset to see his wife talking to Aly and laughing with him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
Aly Goni had an ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla. (Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:28 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni spat a few times on the floor, during his fight with Abhinav Shukla, and asked the latter to lick it, an act which drew criticism on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
Sonali Phogat again threw food and Rubina and Nikki were angry.,(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:20 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 promo: After Sonali Phogat throws food, Rubina Dilaik gets extremely angry, and says, 'we are adjusting with her 'VIP nature', but that doesn't mean she will disrespect food'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
Rubina Dilaik won two pageants before becoming an actor.
tv

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rubina Dilaik’s then-and-now photo goes viral

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 07:09 AM IST
Rubina Dilaik, who is one of the most popular contestants on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 14, won two pageants before becoming an actor. A then-and-now photo of her is going viral.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
Rakhi Sawant and Rubina Dilaik have been good friends for a few days now.(Colors)
tv

Bigg Boss 14 day 107: Rakhi fights with Rubina over coffee, says 'I can also win

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:24 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 written update day 107: Rakhi Sawant has been supporting Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla for a few days now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love during Bigg Boss 14.
tv

Eijaz says he met Pavitra's brother to assure him of 'noble' intentions with her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:17 PM IST
  • Eijaz Khan said that he and Pavitra Punia are serious about each other. He added that their families are also involved in their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
There reports doing the rounds that Krushna Abhishek got offended by one of the jokes cracked by Kiku Sharda on The Kapil Sharma Show.
tv

Kiku rubbishes reports of Krushna being upset with him over Govinda joke on TKSS

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:41 PM IST
  • Kiku Sharda has dismissed reports that Krushna Abhishek is upset with him over a joke he made on a recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP