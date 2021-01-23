Bigg Boss 14: Arshi Khan triggered Sonali Phogat-Rubina Dilaik fight, but Shefali Bagga praises her

Soon after Sonali Phogat was seen fighting Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli on Bigg Boss 14, former contestant Shefali Bagga weighed in on the situation and also praised Arshi Khan. Arshi's comments had triggered Sonali's anger and she threw her food in the dustbin - the major reason why Rubina and Nikki fought with her. However, after having said things which infuriated Sonali, Arshi was later seen approaching her and mending their bond.

Responding to it, Shefali tweeted late Friday, "#arshikhan mein ek khoobi hai.. notice ki kisi ne ? Ye pehle sabse ladhti hain bad mein sabko jakar mana leti hai.. bohot mushkil hota hai apni ego side rakhkar manana and samjhana (Arshi has a good quality - she may fight with people, but she also goes ahead to make peace with them and win them over again. It is very tough to keep your ego aside and explain things to others) #biggboss14."

Shefali was also upset with the way Sonali acted in the whole episode. "Jhutha koi na khata isiliye faik dia khana dustbin mein (Threw the food in the dustbin because no one would eat leftovers)? Are you serious #SonaliPhogat saf saf uthakar faika khana gusse mein (She clearly threw it in anger). Ise khane ka anadar karna kehte hai (This is called insulting food) #biggboss14. Oh my god , #SonaliPhogat has lost her control . Now she is calling #arshikhan a naachne wali. This is bad . This was not expected from a mature woman like her. I thought #SonaliPhogat was really strong . But this house is like that. Kisi ka bhi mental peace kharab ho jata hai (Any one's mental peace may be disturbed)#biggboss14."

Shefali also praised Rubina and tweeted, "#RubinaDiliak roaring like a lion and #AbhinavShukla is like shaant hoja shaant hoja .. hahaha how cute and fun to watch .. can relate a lot of couples i know with this."

In Friday's episode, Sonali got angry with Arshi while eating. However, Arshi complained to Rubina about Sonali throwing food and Rubina and Sonali then had an ugly fight which also spilled over and involved Nikki and Abhinav.

After talking to the camera, urging she must be sent out of the show, Sonali asked Rahul to switch beds as she did not want to share a bed with Arshi anymore. However, after everyone slept, Arshi called her back and went to her bed when she refused. Rahul laughed as Sonali went back to the bed with Arshi. Sonali told Arshi, “I trusted you but I was hurt that you said such things.”





