Home / Entertainment / Tv / Bigg Boss 14 written update day 108: Sonali Phogat cries and wants to leave, Abhinav Shukla fights with Rubina Dilaik
Sonali Phogat is a wild card entry on Bigg Boss 14.(Colors)

tv

Bigg Boss 14 written update day 108: Sonali Phogat cries and wants to leave, Abhinav Shukla fights with Rubina Dilaik

Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Abhinav Shukla was once again seen being rude with Rubina Dilaik. Rubina also had a fight with Sonali Phogat who later said she wanted to go home.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST

Friday’s episode of Bigg Boss 14 was all about Sonali Phogat and her antics around food and how she was allegedly insulted for eating her own food. She also had ugly fights with Arshi Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik.

The episode began with Rakhi Sawant giving her best during the live Voot voting task. In the next round, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Nikki Tamboli were set to fight for the opportunity to perform and gain votes. Devoleena was seen crying as she remembered her fight with Nikki and Rahul Vaidya, who was talking to her, asked her to calm down as Nikki’s behavior was not unexpected.

Devoleena is currently a proxy for Eijaz Khan.(Colors)


“I am responding to her rude behavior in the same manner but I am also losing my mental peace in the process,” the Saath Nibhana Saathiya star said. She continued to cry, even as Vikas Gupta tried his best to pacify her. He also said that things will get worse, and she must not lose it. Devoleena cried as she said that the people were not so bad in the last season of Bigg Boss, when she was a participant. She is currently playing proxy for Eijaz Khan on Bigg Boss 14.

When Sonali asked for an additional parantha, Arshi and Aly Goni asked her to seek everyone’s approval as there was limited ration in the house. After everyone okay-ed and she got an extra one, Arshi kept poking her and eventually, Sonali got angry and threw a portion of the parantha in the dustbin. Arshi went up to Rubina and Nikki to inform about the development. Rubina, Nikki and Sonali had an ugly fight where Rubina and Sonali had a heated exchange of words.

Sonali claimed she wanted to go out of the Bigg Boss. She kept insisting that she must be either summoned to the confession room, or allowed to go out of the show. “I will break the door, otherwise, I can do it. I really can do it,” she said.

Meanwhile, Aly told Arshi that she should not have told about Sonali’s incident to others in the house. “Why did you go up to them and inform? Are Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla judges here? Why did you complain?,” Aly asked and Arshi replied that she had to, because Sonali was blaming her.

Sonali cried a lot.(Colors)



On the other hand, Vikas scolded Sonali and asked her to calm down. He asked her to be her Dhaakad self. Abhinav also asked Rubina to not “fall into the trap again” and avoid getting into ugly fights with Sonali. Moments later, Sonali even used abusive words for Abhinav and he simply folded his hands and walked away.

Earlier, Nikki told, during her task, that she did not extend a friendly gesture towards Aly as she feared falling for him.

Rahul laughs as Sonali goes back to Arshi.(Colors)



After talking to the camera, urging she must be sent out of the show, Sonali asked Rahul to switch beds as she did not want to share a bed with Arshi anymore. However, after everyone slept, Arshi called her back and went to her bed when she refused. Rahul laughed as Sonali went back to the bed with Arshi. Sonali told Arshi, “I trusted you but I was hurt that you said such things.”

Next morning, Rubina and Abhinav engaged in yet another fight over preparing the breakfast. However, Rubina later went up to him and asked him to “please bear with me. I am snapping a lot. I am getting irritated and my patience level is going dowon,” she said.



Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Sonali Phogat cries, says she want to leave the house

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Abhinav Shukla was once again seen being rude with Rubina Dilaik. Rubina also had a fight with Sonali Phogat who later said she wanted to go home.
