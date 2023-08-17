Srimad Ramayan: Teaser of TV show unveiled months after Adipurush release, internet says ‘hope it's not like the film'

Weeks after the release of Om Raut's Adipurush in theatres, a new adaptation of Ramayana is all set to be released on the small screen. Titled Srimad Ramayan, the show will go on air on Sony Entertainment Television next year. The teaser, unveiled on Thursday, had soulful devotional music and showed ghee lamps being floated on the banks of a river near a line of several temples. A silhouette of a godly figure emerged in the background as the title was introduced. Also read: OMG 2 actor Govind Namdev slams CBFC for giving his film A certificate: 'Jo dimag Adipurush jaisi behuda film mein…' A glimpse of Srimad Ramayan teaser.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the show on X (formerly called Twitter). Sharing the teaser, he wrote, “Embark on a mythical expedition with Lord Ram as #SonyEntertainmentTelevision unveils the spectacular promo of their upcoming saga, #SrimadRamayan, releasing in January 2024.”

Reactions to Srimad Ramayan teaser

Many X users mentioned Adipurush while reacting to the teaser. An X user wrote, “Fingers crossed this does justice to Shri Ram!!” Another tweeted, “Hope its not like Adipurush.” One already looked impressed with the teaser and wrote, “Better Than Adipurush.” A tweet also read: “All production houses have started to bank on emotional side of public.” A person commented, “Appreciate to team in new era we want something new #ramayan with new VFX.”

Sunil Lahri on new Ramayana adaptations

Amid the backlash over Adipurush, there were reports of Ramanand Sagar's 1987 show Ramayan returning to the small screen. Sunil Lahri, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramayan, had told Hindustan Times in an interview that new shows or films on Ramayana should not change the essence of the holy epic.

On being asked the advice he would like to give to makers of new adaptations of the Ramayana, he had said, “They should not change the base. The treatment of the Ramayana should be decent and respectful. It cannot be experimented with while making a new version. The language, the depiction of the characters and the scenes need to be in sync with the epic. The characters should be well-defined. Our show was true to the essence of Ramayana and people across religions, age groups and demographics connected with it and liked it.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail