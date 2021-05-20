Step inside Ankita Lokhande's spacious Mumbai home with a wall dedicated to mandala art, see pics and videos

Ankita Lokhande has been sharing sneak peeks of her house throughout the Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The television-turned-film actor resides in Mumbai with her family. In the past year, she has shared numerous videos and photos from different spaces of her house, giving fans an inside look.

The actor's house features simple interiors, with different shades of white covering most walls. The living room features numerous seating spaces, with one set up beside the balcony. The open space is covered with a net, fairy lights and numerous potted plants.

The room also features numerous single sofas of different colours. She has also dedicated a wall to mandala art pieces.

Ankita is currently dating businessman Vicky Jain, who has been spotted spending time with her at her home a few times. The couple also celebrated Holi together at her residence this year.

Earlier this month, Ankita also shared a picture of her serene bedroom. The room featured a neatly-made bed with sheer curtains covering the door leading to the balcony.

Here's a look at a few other spaces of her home:

Ankita and Vicky have been together for three years now. Ankita marked their three years of togetherness by sharing a romantic video on Instagram. In the video, the couple was seen dancing together. She recently opened up about her marriage, confessing that she is excited to get married.

Speaking with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita had said, "Marriage is something which is very beautiful. Yes, I am super excited about my marriage, which is going to be soon. I am hoping for that. And I really like that Jaipur-Jodhpur Rajasthani weddings. But I am not really sure what will I plan." She also added, "For me, love is the need. I need love everywhere, it’s like my food. I need to have love wherever I go whatever I do or whatever I choose, so love is my priority."

