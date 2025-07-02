Sumbul Touqeer Khan to play 21-year-old 'parenting' her siblings in new show Itti Si Khushi

Television actor Sumbul Touqeer Khan, popularly known for her show Imlie and her stint in Bigg Boss 16, is all set to headline a new show. Titled Itti Si Khushi, the new family drama will be releasing on Sony SAB. Sumbul will play the role of Anvita Divekar in the show. (Also read: Imlie-fame Sumbul Touqeer claps back at trolls for body-shaming her: ‘If you think I am ruining my life, let me’) Sumbul Touqeer Khan is all set to star in the show Itti Si Khushi.

About Itti Si Khushi

Set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai, Itti Si Khushi tells the story of Anvita, a 21-year-old girl, the eldest of six siblings, who becomes the unexpected anchor of their crumbling home. With a father battling alcoholism and a mother who abandoned them, Anvita becomes the glue that holds her family together, sacrificing her education and setting aside her own aspirations to build a better future for them. What follows is a tender yet raw portrayal of everyday survival, silent sacrifices, and the quiet triumph of love and resilience.

What Sumbul Touqeer Khan said about the show

Talking about portraying Anvita, Sumbul Touqeer Khan shares, “I am very excited to be a part of Itti Si Khushi and bring Anvita’s story to life in a show that is extremely warm and heartfelt. Anvita Divekar is not your typical television character. She is a quintessential Mumbai girl - quiet yet unbreakable, nurturing yet fierce. She has stepped into a mother’s role for her five younger siblings, driven by a deep sense of responsibility and love. Grounded, real, and immensely relatable, Anvita is the emotional core of this story — a quiet warrior who embodies resilience, sacrifice, and the enduring power of unconditional love.”

The release date of the show is yet to be announced.

Sumbul began her acting career with supporting roles as a child artiste in Har Mushkil Ka Hal Akbar Birbal and Jodha Akbar in 2014. Her Bollywood debut was in Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Article 15. Her first TV show as a lead was in Imlie. Sumbul participated in Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 16 and was the highest-paid contestant on the show. She finished in seventh place.