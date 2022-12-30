Sumbul Touqeer breaks Tina Datta's 'paap ka ghada' in Bigg Boss 16: 'Aap kissi ke parivaar pe nahi jaa sakte'. Watch

Bigg Boss gave a new task to the housemates in the latest episode. The inmates were supposed to throw dirty water on those contestants who had committed maximum sins in the Bigg Boss house. Sumbul Touqeer chose Tina Datta for bringing her family up as a matter of discussion at house. Priyanka Choudhary threw blackish water on Archana Gautam for always interfering in others' work and creating ruckus while she has to perform her own duties. Shiv Thakare chose Shalin Bhanot for backbiting about him with the other contestants. (Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan scolds Shalin Bhanot for his awful remark 'do takke ki aurat' to Archana Gautam. Watch)

The promo opened with Bigg Boss asking contestants to name those contestants who had committed a lot of sins in the house. The housemates were assembled in the garden area for the task. Priyanka chose Archana and said, “Harr kissi ke kaam mai ungli karna inki addat hai, chahe woh koi bhi kaam ho aur apne kaam pe jab baat aati hai toh inke alag se drame shuru hojaate hai (She interferes in other people's task and creates ruckus when she has to perform her own work).” Priyanka took an earthen pot filled with dirty water and poured over Archana.

Sumbul took two pots to pour water over Tina and Vikas Manaktala. While pouring water over Tina, Sumbul said, “Aap agar ek jagah point out kar rahe ho ki aap kissi ke ghar pe nahi jaa sakte ho, kissi ke parivaar pe nahi jaa sakte ho toh bhai aap bhi nahi jaa sakte ho (If you point out someone for bringing family as topic of discussion, so you cannot also go and talk about others' house and families).” Soundarya Sharma chose Priyanka for breaking inmates' trust in the house. Archana chose Vikas for instigating housemates against each other.

Bigg Boss is in its 16th season, which airs Monday to Friday at 10pm. The show airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on ColorsTV. The program is hosted by Salman Khan who joined the reality show in its fourth season. He has remained as the host for the past eight years. Actors Shiv, Sumbul, Tina, Shalin and singer Abdu Rozik are among others are popular contestants on the reality show.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON