Sumona Chakravarti and Srishty Rode 'fight' for Kapil Sharma on Karwa Chauth, he asks 'koi mujhse bhi poocho'. Watch

Kapil Sharma has two women fighting for him this Karwa Chauth, and none of them is his wife Ginni Chatrath. The scene is from the promo for the episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Wednesday In the video, his on-screen wife Bindu Sharma and neighbour Gazal get into a fight on who has the greater right to keep a fast for their ‘Kappu’ on the occasion of Karwa Chauthe. (Also read: Hilarious video shows how Kapil Sharma cracks same jokes in each The Kapil Sharma Show episode)

Kapil shared the promo on his Instagram on Wednesday. It showed Bindu (Sumona Chakravarti) and Ghazal (Srishty Rode) tussling for Kapil's affection, while all decked up for Karwa Chauth.

Sumona and Srishty's characters argued as to why the other person was fasting for Kapil and who had a greater right on him. At this point, Kapil himself entered the frame between the two and said, “koi mujh se bhi toh pooch lo.” (Can someone ask me too).

While sharing the promo of Karwa Chauth special episode, he wrote, “What is happening in front of my back. oops. This weekend #thekapilsharmashow #tkss #karwachauth special." Reacting to the video, Actor Sumona Chakravarti advised Kapil to fast for his wife Ginni as well as herself and Srishty. Many fans dropped laughing emojis on the post.

The Kapil Sharma Show airs on Sony entertainment television on every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm. The Karwa Chauth special episode will air this weekend.

Kapil is also returning to films with his new film Zwigato. The comedian plays a frustrated food delivery executive in the Nandita Das film. The film also stars Shahana Goswami and has been earning praise from critics at international film festivals. The film presents Kapil in a serious avatar, much different from his usual jovial and chirpy image.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON