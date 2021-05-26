Home / Entertainment / Tv / Suniel Shetty cries as he watches Sandese Aate Hain performance on Super Dancer 4, watch video
tv

Suniel Shetty cries as he watches Sandese Aate Hain performance on Super Dancer 4, watch video

  • Suniel Shetty got emotional as he watched performances on Sandese Aate Hain. He revealed that he cries each time he listens to the song. Check out the video here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 26, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Actor Suniel Shetty got emotional on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4 when the contestants paid a tribute to him and performed on some of his hit numbers. He was seen wiping his tears after watching a performance on Sandese Aate Hain. He will reunite with Dhadkan co-star Shilpa Shetty on the show where she is a judge.

A new promo for the show opened with Shilpa accompanying Suniel on the sets of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The duo also grooved to their popular song, Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein, from the 2000 film. Soon, contestants were seen performing on Sandese Aate Hain from JP Dutta's Border (1997). While watching the performance, Suniel was seen moved to tears. He also stood up and saluted them afterwards.

"Every time I listen to the song, I cry. Ye uniform kuch kar jaata hai (The uniform does something)," he said. Suniel essayed the role of an Indian soldier in the film that was set during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971.


The video also showed two contestants dancing to Suniel's hit number from the 90s, Haye Hukku from Gopi Kishan (1994). All the judges, including Anurag Basu, Shilpa and guest judge Suniel salute the performance. "Aisa dance agar tab hota toh mera bye hukku bye hukku bye bye ho jata (Had such dance been in vogue back then, I would have been sent away)," Suniel told the contestants while praising them. He also danced with the contestants on the song.

Set to be aired this weekend, the episode will also mark Shilpa's return to the show, resuming her role as a judge after a long break. She had been away as her husband, Raj Kundra, and other family members were diagnosed with Covid-19.

