Shilpa Shetty returns to Super Dancer 4 with her on-screen 'Raj' alias Suniel Shetty in tow, watch

Shilpa Shetty has returned to the sets of Super Dancer 4 and resumed her role as a judge. The actor had been on a break as her husband, Raj Kundra, and other family members were diagnosed with Covid-19. However, Shilpa did not return alone. She had her Dhadkan co-star Suniel Shetty in tow. The duo received a grand welcome.

The upcoming episode will feature contestants performing to hit tracks from Suniel's career. This includes Hai Hukku Hai Hukku Hai Hai, Sandese Aate Hai and Sheher Ki Ladki. On Monday, stills and videos from the upcoming episode surfaced on social media.

In the clips, the duo walks in together, hand-in-hand, while their popular track Tum Dil Ki Dhadkan Mein played in the background. During the episode, the duo will join choreographer Geeta Kapur and director Anurag Basu to watch and enjoy contestant performances.

During Shilpa's absence, Malaika Arora had stepped in as the judge of the reality show. She was seen sharing her feedback on performances, participating in impromptu dance sessions on the stage, and also performing the Dhunuchi dance with Anurag.

Shilpa, on the other hand, informed fans earlier this month that Raj and their two children--Viaan and Samisha, tested positive for Covid-19. She herself tested negative for coronavirus. After the members recovered, Shilpa shared a video of her house being sanitised. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse of the sanitisation process of her Mumbai home.

Also Read: After being criticised, Sonu Sood condemns wastage of milk in his honour: 'Save for needy'

Raj and Shilpa recently also celebrated their son Viaan's birthday. On the occasion, the couple gifted him a puppy. Sharing a video of her son's reaction, Shilpa said, "Introducing 'TRUFFLE' our new family member . Viaans been begging for another pet. and I promised him ,would get him one when he’d turn 10 and can look after it. He’s earned it a year earlier , been such a good boy . Happy birthday my darling."

ott:10:ht-tv_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON