Sunil Grover wishes 'pah ji' Kapil Sharma on birthday, sends 'wishes and love'

Comedian Sunil Grover, who had a public falling-out with his old colleague Kapil Sharma, has sent him good wishes on his birthday. Kapil turned 40 on April 2.

Sunil took to Twitter and wrote, "Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9! Wishes and love. Stay happy and healthy pah ji." He added a couple of emojis.

Sunil and Kapil, who used to appear together on the very popular Comedy Nights with Kapil, reportedly had a brawl aboard a flight in 2017, following which Sunil quit the show and embarked on a solo career. He has since appeared in major films and the web series Tandav. Kapil, meanwhile, after a series of false starts, returned with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Both have since expressed a desire to move on from the past. Kapil told a leading daily in 2020, "Chhoti chhoti woh cheezein jo hotey hai usse rishtey toh khatam nahin hotey hai (Minor issues don’t end relationships). Sunil is such a fine actor. When I work with different artistes I always feel that there is so much to learn. Maine Sunil paaji se bahut cheezein seekhe hai, aur future mein, if a good project comes by, unke saath kaam karne mein bada mazaa aayega (I have learnt quite a few things from Sunil, if a good project comes by, it will be fun to work with him).”

The duo even shared the stage at a wedding function last year, leading many to believe that their relationship had thawed. In 2019, Kapil attempted to set the record straight on their alleged dispute. He said on Arbaaz Khan's talk show, "People said I hit him with a shoe, some said I got angry because my team ate before me...do you think I am like that ? All of this was cooked up. Neither Sunil claimed any of this happened, nor have I ever said that I said or did these things. A third person is narrating the incident and a fourth person is writing articles on it. You are writing about me, at least talk to me once.”

Kapil also said that he doesn't care much for birthday wishes being shared on social media. "I like Sunil, I think you should approach in person if you are angry, reach out, make a call. There is no point putting it all out on Twitter. But these days even birthdays are to be wished on Twitter," he said.

